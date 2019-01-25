CJI Ranjan Gogoi sets up new Ayodhya bench, case to be heard on January 29

The 5-judge bench will constitute the Chief Justice, Justice SA Bobde and Justice DY Chandrachud. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Friday has reconstituted Ayodhya bench.

Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Abdul Nazeer have been added to the bench. The 5-judge bench will constitute the Chief Justice, Justice SA Bobde and Justice DY Chandrachud.

The case will be heard on January 29.

The bench led by Chief Justice will on Tuesday decide on a schedule and the frequency of hearings in the case.

The Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case pending before the Supreme Court was expected to be heard in October, but the court pushed its hearing to January.

On January 4, the CJI said that a new bench would be constituted to hear the case. On January 10, Justice UU Lalit, one of the five judges of the Supreme Court constitution bench hearing the Ayodhya case, offered to opt out after a lawyer pointed out that he had represented one of the parties nearly two decades ago.