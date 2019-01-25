search on deccanchronicle.com
14th session of Kerala Assembly starts today

Published Jan 25, 2019, 1:57 am IST
Updated Jan 25, 2019, 1:57 am IST
The short session lasting eight days will conclude on Feb 7.
  Kerala Assembly

Thiruvananthapuram: The 14th session of Kerala Assembly could witness a lot of fireworks with the Opposition raising the failure of post-flood relief and deep divisions over allowing women of reproductive age to Sabarimala hill shrine.

Governor Justice P. Sathasivam will make the customary policy address at 9 am on Friday, marking the opening of the session.

 

Finance minister T. M. Thomas Isaac is scheduled to present the annual budget on Jan 31, and he's likely to announce some sops with national elections three months away. 

The short session lasting eight days will conclude on Feb 7, with three days each dedicated to debates on the motion of thanks to the Governor's address and the budget.

Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan, speaking to reporters here on Thursday, said that 'Constitution Literacy Yatra' commenced on Jan 14 from Manjeshwar would culminate here on Saturday with a "constitution protection meet."

The assembly building and museum will be open to the public from 11 am to 8.30 pm for three days during the national youth parliament from Friday as part of the Festival of Democracy organised by the legislature secretariat.

...
Tags: kerala assembly, sabarimala
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




