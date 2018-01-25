search on deccanchronicle.com
This is 'pakoda' politics, BJP laid red carpet for 'Padmaavat' protesters: Owaisi

ANI
Published Jan 25, 2018, 3:55 pm IST
Updated Jan 25, 2018, 3:56 pm IST
Owaisi also said Prime Minister Modi has 56 inch chest only for Muslims.
The AIMIM leader alleged that it shows that the Constitution and rule of law is not important for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government. (Photo: PTI)
Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is playing "pakoda politics".

The AIMIM chief made this statement while commenting on the ongoing protests over film 'Padmaavat' across India.

 

"This is nothing but 'pakoda' politics being practiced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Prime Minister and his party have laid a red carpet for these people (Padmaavat protesters) who are indulging in violence against children, burning down properties, have become a law into themselves. All this is happening because of tactical support of the BJP. The Prime Minister and his party have meekly surrendered before these people who are protesting."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being targeted by the Opposition parties for suggesting in an interview that people that a person earning Rs 200 a day by selling pakodas is also employed.

Owaisi also said Prime Minister Modi has 56 inch chest only for Muslims.

"Prime Minister Modi's 56-inch chest is only for Muslims. Look at the biasness of their approach that without even consulting any Muslim member from his own Cabinet, without even putting it in the public domain, without even consulting any Muslim organisation, the government is bulldozing triple talaq bill."

He added, "But, when it comes to this film the name has been changed, the scenes have been cut. And, to satisfy the sentiments of some people the midriff of the heroine has been covered. What kind of politics is this?" Owaisi lamented.

The AIMIM leader alleged that it shows that the Constitution and rule of law is not important for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali magnum opus 'Padmaavat', which released on Thursday, has been embroiled into controversy since its inception.

While various Hindu and Rajput fringe outfits have raised objections over the epic drama, the Supreme Court has given a green signal to the film.

The top court had set aside the notification passed by the states of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat to ban the release of the movie.

Meanwhile, various fringe groups including Rajput Karni Sena have gone on a rampage and are creating ruckus all over India demanding a ban on the film.

