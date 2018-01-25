search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed South African openers Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar cheaply. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| SA vs Ind, 3rd Test Day 2: South Africa head to tea break at 143-6
 
Nation, Current Affairs

IAF officer befriends IIT-Kanpur girl, rapes her repeatedly on pretext of marriage

PTI
Published Jan 25, 2018, 3:13 pm IST
Updated Jan 25, 2018, 3:13 pm IST
The girl alleged in her FIR lodged that she was raped by the officer at the girl’s hostel of the institute.
A few months back, Sitanshu proposed marriage and started visiting the girl’s hostel of IIT-K and allegedly raped her repeatedly. (Photo: Representational/File)
 A few months back, Sitanshu proposed marriage and started visiting the girl’s hostel of IIT-K and allegedly raped her repeatedly. (Photo: Representational/File)

Kanpur: An IIT-Kanpur girl student has accused an Indian Air Force officer of raping her repeatedly after promising marriage.

She alleged in her FIR lodged on Wednesday that she was raped by the officer at the girl’s hostel of the institute, Circle Officer (Kalyanpur), Navin Kumar Singh said Thursday.

 

He said the case was lodged under IPC sections 376 (rape), 354B (criminal force with intent to disrobe women), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 504 (intentional insult), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

She has named the IAF officer, a resident of Saran district in Bihar, his friend, sister and brother-in-law in the FIR.

The CO said investigation is on, but no arrest has been made.

The girl will be produced before the magistrate concerned for recording of her statements under section 164 of CrPC.

The girl claimed that she had come close to Sitanshu through social networking site Facebook about a year back. Since then they kept in touch with each other through social media, he said.

A few months back, Sitanshu proposed marriage and started visiting the girl’s hostel of IIT-K and allegedly raped her repeatedly, the CO added.

Tags: indian air force, iit-kanpur, rape, iaf officer, facebook
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: When Prabhas visited ‘good friend’ Anushka’s film sets but went unrecognisable

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty's chemistry in 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' has been appreciated.
 

Hyderabad boy hit by train while clicking selfie becomes viral internet meme

The boy survived despite serious injuries following the accident (Photo: YouTube)
 

Padmaavat: Karni Sena members accidentally torch own car at protest, Twitter reacts

Karni Sena members accidentally torched their own member’s vehicle while protesting in Bhopal. (Twitter Screengrab/ ANI)
 

4 pretty creative Photoshop battles you need to see

Check out these epic Photoshop battles. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Camels reportedly disqualified from beauty contest for using Botox

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

High Altitude Training: How to lose a stone in 25 sessions

Here's how one can achieve accelerated weight loss, when time is not on your side. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

40-yr-old life convict gets 2-wk leave to try for baby; court says it's his right

'The convict's wife's legitimate expectation to have a child cannot be declined,' said the Madras High Court, granting the convict leave for 'the purpose of procreation'. (Photo: File)

After attack on bus with children, Delhi schools to remain shut till Sunday

A school bus attacked by protesters in Gurgaon against release of film Padmaavat. (Photo: ANI)

Bhansali's 'Padmaavat' releases today, security tightened in wake of protests

Acts of vandalism were reported in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: PTI)

Govt not against any community, no discrimination on religious basis: Prabhu at WEF

Participating in a session on 'India's Role in the World', Prabhu also added that fruits of growth should reach everybody. (Photo: File)

K'taka bandh today: 'Mahadayi river is ours', shout protesters in Bengaluru

Protesters began to assemble in Bengaluru's town hall. They were sloganeering, 'Mahadayi river is ours.' (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham