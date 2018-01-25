Governor ESL Narasimhan to hoist flag first in Telangana, later AP

Hyderabad: Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan will hoist the National Flag in Telangana state first on Republic Day this year. For the last three years after bifurcation, he had been hoisting the Flag first in AP.

According to the schedule issued by the TS general administration department on Wednesday, the Governor will hoist the Flag at 9.15 am at Parade Ground, Secunderabad, and deliver his address.

He will take part in Republic Day celebrations for an hour and then fly to AP to hoist the National Flag at Amaravati.

Though no reasons were cited either by the gover-nment or Raj Bhavan for a change in the Gover-nor’s programme this time, it generated political heat — Mr Narasimh-an is coming under sharp criticism from political leaders in both the states.

In TS, Opposition parties are criticising him for praising Chief Minis-ter K. Chandrasekhar Rao. In AP, leaders of the TD, BJP and the Left parties are accusing the Gov-ernor of showing “step-motherly attitude” towa-rds AP and favouring TS.

In this backdrop, the sudden change in the Governor’s R-Day programme has become a subject of hot debate among political circles.