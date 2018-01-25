search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Aadhaar will see ‘Orwellian state’ security, says Supreme Court

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published Jan 25, 2018, 1:03 am IST
Updated Jan 25, 2018, 1:11 am IST
Mr Divan argued that Aadhaar was nothing but electronic mapping of citizens.
Justice Chandrachud said that when private operators like Google tap the same types of information, Mr Divan replied that Google is not a state.
 Justice Chandrachud said that when private operators like Google tap the same types of information, Mr Divan replied that Google is not a state.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday observed that right to privacy of citizens in sharing Aadhaar details and national interest should be balanced.

A five-judge Constitution bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A.K. Sikri, A.M. Khanwilkar, D.Y. Chandrachud and Ashok Bhusan made this observation during the course of hearing of a batch of petitions questioning the validity of Aadhaar card even as senior counsel Shyam Divan argued that Aadhaar programme will lead to a police raj.

 

In particular Justice Chandrachud told counsel, “We live in times of terrorism, money laundering. One needs to balance out the right to privacy.”

Mr Divan argued that Aadhaar was nothing but electronic mapping of citizens and nowhere in the world in any democracy it happens. He said individuals are free to lead a life without constant gaze of the government.

Justice Chandrachud said that when private operators like Google tap the same types of information, Mr Divan replied that Google is not a state. “Here,  government tracks you in real time and it becomes a police state and our Constitution doesn’t allow this,” he said.

Tags: supreme court of india, dipak misra, d.y. chandrachud, aadhaar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Plea against Aadhaar cites violation of privacy


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple confirms adding new battery monitoring feature in the next iOS 11.3 update

The company is currently facing lawsuits over the slowing down of older iPhones.
 

Boy miraculously survives despite skewer piercing right through his heart

They said that not removing the skewer actually allowed the boy to survive for such a long time (Photo: YouTube)
 

Researchers claim holding hands can help ease physical pain

Researchers claim holding hands can help ease physical pain. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Alia sets tongues wagging about ex-boyfriend Sidharth at her best friend's wedding

Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra at Sanjay Kapoor's birthday bash few weeks ago.
 

Elari Nanophone C review: All you need, nothing you don't

The moment you take the Nanophone C out of the box, you might mistake it for a remote controller of a car’s audio system. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)
 

Philippine's Mount Mayon volcano spreads lava almost 2 miles from crater

Volcanic ash has darkened the skies over nearby villages in coconut-growing Albay province, where Mayon lies. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ration card printing, huge loss to Telangana

The Telangana state was formed 43 months ago but food security cards have yet to be issued to beneficiaries of the public distribution system.

Greenhouse cultivation sees multifold rise in Telangana

From a meagre 100 acres in the state for the past three decades, crops are now being grown in polyhouses in nearly 1,150 acres.

Hyderabad: Artificial Intelligence, humans are future ‘workforce’

AI and robotic automation would enable employees to make more informed decisions and lead to knocking down of conventional management hierarchies.

Development is unplanned in Hyderabad : Experts

A round-table organised by the Foundation for Futuristic Cities opined that key stakeholders do not take part in comprehensive development of the city and just just responding to situations as they arise.

Hyderabad: Middlemen eat into Land Regularisation Scheme fee pie

 The Land Regularisation Scheme has been abused by middlemen who pass off as consultants in connivance with officials of the HMDA.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham