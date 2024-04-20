25 Nominations Filed on Day 2 in Kurnool

Kurnool: A total of 25 candidates, filed their nomination papers on Friday, the second day of nominations in Kurnool, many candidates submitted nominations for various assembly segments, though Nandyal recorded no entries for the Lok Sabha and few for assembly segments. From the Social Unity Centre of India (Communist), Naganna Mallepogu filed for the Kurnool Lok Sabha segment. Independent candidates, S. Nazeer Ahmed, M. Sriharsha, S. Inthiaz Basha, and V. Harish Kumar Reddy, alongside G. Arun Kumar from the BSP and S.K. Khaleel Ahmed from the Social Democratic Party of India, nominated themselves for the Kurnool assembly segment.

In the Panyam assembly segment, Gowru Charitha Reddy of the TD and Mallapu Raju of the India Praja Bandhu submitted their nominations. For the Pathikonda segment, the current legislator, Kangati Sridevi, and Kangati Rama Mohan Reddy from the YSRC, K.E. Shyam Babu from TD, and P. Ramachandraiah from the CPI submitted their nominations.

Sathish Adimulapu from YSRC and Parigela Murali Krishna from Congress filed for Kodumur, while K.R. Murahari Reddy from the BJP did so for Yemmiganur. Independent candidates G.P. Ramanjaneylu and C. Paramesh submitted their papers for Mantralayam, and Dr P.V. Parthasarathi from BJP filed for Adoni. B. Virupakshi from YSRC nominated himself from Alur.

In Nandyal, Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy from YSRC filed for the Srisailam assembly segment. Syed Mohammad Sikandar Basha from Jai Bharat National Party and candidates from the BSP, India Praja Bandhu Party, and Jateeya Chetivruttula Ikyavedika party contested for Nandikotkur. N. Md. Farooq from TD filed for the Nandyal assembly segment, according to election authorities.