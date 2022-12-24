  
Nation, Current Affairs

Temperature dips further, Chintapalli records 4.8 C

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 24, 2022, 11:52 pm IST
Updated Dec 25, 2022, 7:56 am IST
The minimum temperature also came down in Mimumuluru, Paderu, Tajangi and Araku Valley. Lambasingi might have recorded much less temperature, weather experts said. — DC Image
VISAKHAPATNAM: The mercury dipped further in the agency areas of ASR district while Chintapalli registered a minimum of 4.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning.

The minimum temperature also came down in Mimumuluru, Paderu, Tajangi and Araku Valley. Lambasingi might have recorded much less temperature, weather experts said. It was the coldest morning of the season in Chintapalli, perhaps the lowest in the state, they said.

The regional agriculture research station (RARS) at Chintapalli, the primary weather station in ASR district, recorded the minimum temperature at 4.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

As per the IMD, Anantapur and Kalingapatnam recorded 14.8 degrees Celsius each, followed by 15 degrees in Arogyavaram, 15.2 degrees in Nandyal and 15.3 degrees in Nandigama.

The IMD said that the depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal recurved gradually west-southwestwards with a speed of 13 kmph and lay centered over the same region about 400 km east-northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 470 km east of Nagapattinam and 500 km east-southeast of Chennai. It is likely to move further west-southwestwards and reach the Sri Lanka coast on Sunday morning.

Thereafter, it would continue to move west-southwestwards across Sri Lanka and reach the Comorin Area and neighbourhood Monday morning. The IMD said that the dry weather will prevail in the state and the temperatures may dip in few parts of the state in the coming days.

Tags: chintapalli village, chintapalli temperature drop, asr district, paderu, tajangi, araku valley, lambasingi, winter temperature drops
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


