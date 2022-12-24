  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 24 Dec 2022 Staff of 108 ambulan ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Staff of 108 ambulance services rues less pay, more workload

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PINTO DEEPAK
Published Dec 24, 2022, 10:33 am IST
Updated Dec 24, 2022, 10:33 am IST
Drivers and emergency medical technicians (EMT) working on 108 ambulance services have been suffering from miniscule pay-scales. . (Representational image: DC)
  Drivers and emergency medical technicians (EMT) working on 108 ambulance services have been suffering from miniscule pay-scales. . (Representational image: DC)

HYDERABAD: Drivers and emergency medical technicians (EMT) working on 108 ambulance services have been suffering from miniscule pay-scales. They are being paid less compared to neighbouring states. Most of them joined the service in the undivided Andhra Pradesh days.

The labour department had directed the department of health and family welfare to pay them as per the Minimum Wages Act, but the directions have been kept on hold, claimed many distraught employees.

Many employees told Deccan Chronicle that though some of them are in service for over a decade now, their earnings are meagre and there has been no hike as per norms. They claimed that though their employment conditions specify that they have to work 12 hours a day, they are made to work for longer durations, on the pretext of ‘staff shortage’.

After being given an off once in three days, and then after the fourth day, they are given one off in a week, which is pushing them into stress.

A senior official from the department of health and family welfare told Deccan Chronicle that the state government has already started the process of regularising salaries of employees working on 108 ambulance services.

“The employees are already divided into three categories based on their service tenure. The salary that has been proposed will be better than what is paid in other states. In a month or so, the process will be completed and new salaries would be disbursed to employees, thereafter” the official said.

 

  1. Total: 426 - 108 ambulance services in Telangana
  2. 2.5 persons per vehicle allotted to each vehicle per each shift.
  3. Present strength: Around 1,800 employees, including pilots and technicians.

...
Tags: 108 ambulance service, medical technicians, miniscule payscale
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi will lead heads of superpower nations during G-20 summit: Union Minister

File photo of President Droupadi Murmu. (Photo: PTI)

Christmas inspires us to treat each other with love and kindness: President Murmu

Union Minister Anurag Thakur. (Photo: PTI)

Cong flouting Covid protocols, says Anurag Thakur as Bharat Jodo Yatra reaches Delhi

The paper leak gang had allegedly taken Rs 10 lakh from each candidate for illegally providing them the questionnaire for the second-grade teachers' recruitment test. (Representational Image)

Paper leak leads to cancellation of teachers recruitment exam in Rajasthan; 44 held



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTT for the week ending December 23

Lily Collins returns as Emily in ‘Emily in Paris’ as the third season drops this week on Netflix on December 21. (Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre plans COVID-19 mock drill to prepare states

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya talks to media at Parliament House Complex during the Winter Session, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist

16 Army personnel killed after their truck falls into gorge in North Sikkim

Indian Army personnel near the wreckage of an Army truck after the vehicle skidded off while negotiating a sharp turn, at Zema in North Sikkim, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Atleast sixteen Army personnel were killed and four others injured in the accident, according to Army officials. (Photo: PTI)

Parliament's Winter session adjourned a week earlier

In both the Houses, opposition members pressed for discussion on the border issue with China, which was turned down by presiding officers. (Representational Image)

Amid global COVID surge, govt advises all: Mask up, get jabs

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya directed officials to be alert and strengthen surveillance. (Photo: Twitter)

Google CEO Sundar Pichai calls on EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. (Photo: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->