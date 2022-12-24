Staff of 108 ambulance services rues less pay, more workload

HYDERABAD: Drivers and emergency medical technicians (EMT) working on 108 ambulance services have been suffering from miniscule pay-scales. They are being paid less compared to neighbouring states. Most of them joined the service in the undivided Andhra Pradesh days.

The labour department had directed the department of health and family welfare to pay them as per the Minimum Wages Act, but the directions have been kept on hold, claimed many distraught employees.

Many employees told Deccan Chronicle that though some of them are in service for over a decade now, their earnings are meagre and there has been no hike as per norms. They claimed that though their employment conditions specify that they have to work 12 hours a day, they are made to work for longer durations, on the pretext of ‘staff shortage’.

After being given an off once in three days, and then after the fourth day, they are given one off in a week, which is pushing them into stress.

A senior official from the department of health and family welfare told Deccan Chronicle that the state government has already started the process of regularising salaries of employees working on 108 ambulance services.

“The employees are already divided into three categories based on their service tenure. The salary that has been proposed will be better than what is paid in other states. In a month or so, the process will be completed and new salaries would be disbursed to employees, thereafter” the official said.