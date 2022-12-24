  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 24 Dec 2022 RT-PCR test mandator ...
Nation, Current Affairs

RT-PCR test mandatory for passengers from China, 4 other countries: Health minister

PTI/ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 24, 2022, 1:04 pm IST
Updated Dec 24, 2022, 1:04 pm IST
Any passenger from these countries found symptomatic or testing positive for coronavirus would be quarantined, Mandaviya said.. (Representational image: PTI)
 Any passenger from these countries found symptomatic or testing positive for coronavirus would be quarantined, Mandaviya said.. (Representational image: PTI)

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said RT-PCR test for the detection of COVID-19 would be made mandatory for international passengers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand.

Any passenger from these countries found symptomatic or testing positive for coronavirus would be quarantined, Mandaviya said.

He also said filling up of the 'Air Suvidha' form to declare the health status will be made mandatory for passengers coming from these countries.

With China and other countries witnessing a surge in Covid cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday cautioned against complacency, called for a strict vigil and directed that the ongoing surveillance measures, especially at the international airports, be strengthened.

The Union health ministry has already asked the civil aviation ministry to ensure random post-arrival Covid testing at airports of 2 per cent of the passengers arriving in India in each international flight from Saturday to minimise the risk of ingress of any new variant of the coronavirus in the country. 

Taking note of the rising cases of COVID globally, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said that the Centre and States need to work in "tandem" and in a "collaborative spirit" as was done during the previous surges.
Mandaviya, while chairing a virtual meeting Friday with the health ministers of the states, Principal Secretaries, Additional Chief Secretaries and Information Commissioners, said that the country needs to be on the alert and be fully prepared for COVID management.

The meeting was held in view of the recent upsurge in cases in some countries like China, Japan, Brazil and the United States in the presence of Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar, NITI Aayog member V K Paul to review the public health preparedness for containment and management of COVID-19 and progress of national COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Manadaviya has also stressed the importance of public awareness campaigns regarding adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour in view of the upcoming festive season.

He asked the State Health Ministers to personally monitor and review the preparedness of all infrastructure and ensure adequate stock of essential medicines.

Notably, Union Health Ministry has already issued "Operational Guidelines for Revised Surveillance Strategy in context of COVID-19" in June 2022 which calls for early detection, isolation, testing and timely management of suspected and confirmed cases to detect and contain outbreaks of new SARS-CoV-2 variants.

On Thursday Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told Parliament, India will start randomly testing two per cent of international passengers arriving at its airports for COVID-19 in view of rising cases of COVID in China and other countries.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Saturday morning informed that in the past 24 hours, India recorded 201 new COVID-19 infections.

The country's active caseload currently stands at 3,397 which accounts for 0.01 per cent of the total cases.
The recovery rate currently is at 98.8 per cent. As many as 183 recoveries were made in the last 24 hours, thereby taking the total recoveries to 4,41,42,791.

The daily positivity rate stood at 0.15 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.14 per cent.

Mandaviya told parliament on Thursday that the government has started random RT-PCR sampling among the passengers arriving at international airports in the country amid the recent surge of coronavirus infection in various countries including China, Japan, South Korea, France, and the United States.

...
Tags: rtpcr test, union health minister dr mansukh mandaviya, mandatory covid test, rtpcr test mandatory for arrival from china
Location: India, Delhi


Related Stories

Centre plans COVID-19 mock drill to prepare states
Amid Covid warnings, rush for vax increases
PM Modi reviews Covid-related situation in country at high-level meeting

Latest From Nation

The random coronavirus testing of international passengers arriving at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here began on Saturday . (Representational image: PTI)

Random COVID testing of international passengers begins at Hyderabad airport

Karnataka Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar (File image)

Karnataka: Vokkaliga legislators want increase in reservation for community

Visual from the accident spot. (ANI)

8 Sabarimala devotees killed in Tamil Nadu as their car falls in 40-feet-deep pit

Past experiences show that banning flights is not effective in halting the transmission of infection, said Dr Randeep Guleria, a former AIIMS director. (Representational image: PTI)

India doesn't need to ban international flights or impose lockdown now: Experts



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTT for the week ending December 23

Lily Collins returns as Emily in ‘Emily in Paris’ as the third season drops this week on Netflix on December 21. (Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India doesn't need to ban international flights or impose lockdown now: Experts

Past experiences show that banning flights is not effective in halting the transmission of infection, said Dr Randeep Guleria, a former AIIMS director. (Representational image: PTI)

Centre plans COVID-19 mock drill to prepare states

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya talks to media at Parliament House Complex during the Winter Session, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist

16 Army personnel killed after their truck falls into gorge in North Sikkim

Indian Army personnel near the wreckage of an Army truck after the vehicle skidded off while negotiating a sharp turn, at Zema in North Sikkim, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Atleast sixteen Army personnel were killed and four others injured in the accident, according to Army officials. (Photo: PTI)

Parliament's Winter session adjourned a week earlier

In both the Houses, opposition members pressed for discussion on the border issue with China, which was turned down by presiding officers. (Representational Image)

Amid global COVID surge, govt advises all: Mask up, get jabs

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya directed officials to be alert and strengthen surveillance. (Photo: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->