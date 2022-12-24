  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 24 Dec 2022 Random COVID testing ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Random COVID testing of international passengers begins at Hyderabad airport

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 24, 2022, 1:46 pm IST
Updated Dec 24, 2022, 1:46 pm IST
The random coronavirus testing of international passengers arriving at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here began on Saturday . (Representational image: PTI)
 The random coronavirus testing of international passengers arriving at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here began on Saturday . (Representational image: PTI)

Hyderabad: The random coronavirus testing of international passengers arriving at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here began on Saturday as the authorities stepped up measures to prevent possible spread of the virus in the country.

Two per cent of passengers arriving by each international flight will be subject to random coronavirus testing at airports from Saturday.

According to the sources, samples were collected randomly from some passengers who arrived from Jeddah at 11 AM.

As of now two counters were set up for collection of samples. The number of counters will be increased from Monday, the sources told PTI adding thermal screening is being done to every passenger.

They said after the collection of samples they were allowed to exit the airport. 

...
Tags: hyderabad airport, rajiv gandhi international airport (rgi), random tests, covid test
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Karnataka Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar (File image)

Karnataka: Vokkaliga legislators want increase in reservation for community

Any passenger from these countries found symptomatic or testing positive for coronavirus would be quarantined, Mandaviya said.. (Representational image: PTI)

RT-PCR test mandatory for passengers from China, 4 other countries: Health minister

Visual from the accident spot. (ANI)

8 Sabarimala devotees killed in Tamil Nadu as their car falls in 40-feet-deep pit

Past experiences show that banning flights is not effective in halting the transmission of infection, said Dr Randeep Guleria, a former AIIMS director. (Representational image: PTI)

India doesn't need to ban international flights or impose lockdown now: Experts



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTT for the week ending December 23

Lily Collins returns as Emily in ‘Emily in Paris’ as the third season drops this week on Netflix on December 21. (Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

RT-PCR test mandatory for passengers from China, 4 other countries: Health minister

Any passenger from these countries found symptomatic or testing positive for coronavirus would be quarantined, Mandaviya said.. (Representational image: PTI)

India doesn't need to ban international flights or impose lockdown now: Experts

Past experiences show that banning flights is not effective in halting the transmission of infection, said Dr Randeep Guleria, a former AIIMS director. (Representational image: PTI)

Centre plans COVID-19 mock drill to prepare states

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya talks to media at Parliament House Complex during the Winter Session, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist

16 Army personnel killed after their truck falls into gorge in North Sikkim

Indian Army personnel near the wreckage of an Army truck after the vehicle skidded off while negotiating a sharp turn, at Zema in North Sikkim, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Atleast sixteen Army personnel were killed and four others injured in the accident, according to Army officials. (Photo: PTI)

Parliament's Winter session adjourned a week earlier

In both the Houses, opposition members pressed for discussion on the border issue with China, which was turned down by presiding officers. (Representational Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->