Jagan visits Ameen Peer Dargah in Kadapa

Published Dec 24, 2022, 1:04 am IST
Jagan Mohan Reddy was to visit the dargah a week ago and participate in the Urs. (File Image/Twitter:@Fayazkh12339648)
ANANTAPUR: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said it is the blessings received during his previous births that he is today able to visit the Ameen Peer Dargah at Kadapa. “The dargah is known internationally, as it is a symbol of religious harmony and peace. People cutting across religions and castes regularly visit the dargah,” the CM underlined.

He submitted a cheque of ₹1.20 crore for development of the Ameen Peer Dargah, apart from offering a chader on behalf of the state government.

Jagan Mohan Reddy was to visit the dargah a week ago and participate in the Urs. But he could not do so due to unfavourable climatic conditions owing to Cyclone Mandous. He thus made it a point to visit the holy shrine on Friday as part of his three-day visit to Kadapa district.

He was accompanied to the dargah by Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha, district in-charge minister A. Suresh, Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy and collector Vijayarama Raju, among others.

Dargah pontiff Hazarath Quaza Sayyad Shah Arifulla Hussainee Saheb, along with other dargah members, offered a traditional welcome to the Chief Minister.

