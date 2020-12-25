Nation Current Affairs 24 Dec 2020 KCR plans big revamp ...
Nation, Current Affairs

KCR plans big revamp at helms of party, government

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SA ISHAQUI
Published Dec 25, 2020, 4:10 am IST
Updated Dec 25, 2020, 4:10 am IST
After his return from the Delhi visit, the CM has remained at his farmhouse, holding brainstorming sessions with the think tank of the party
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao(C). (DC Image: Pavan Kumar)
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is drawing up plans for injecting fresh energy into the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) to counter the BJP’s growing influence in the state and gear up the party’s organizational set-up ahead of the next elections.

After his return from the Delhi visit, the Chief Minister has remained at his farmhouse, holding brainstorming sessions with the think tank of the party about the pros and cons of effecting changes in the leadership of both the party and the government.

 

TRS sources said the party chief is closely studying the evolving strategies of both the BJP and the Congress including the changes in their state leaderships. KCR plans to make matching amends in the style and substance of the TRS. He aims to equip the party win the 2023 Assembly polls and return to power with renewed energy.

Notably, the BJP has given the state leadership to Bandi Sanjay Kumar, a young leader. The Congress is looking at having a young leader at the helm to repackage the party for the elections.

As the CM is holding one-on-one discussions with senior leaders and close associates at his farmhouse, speculations are that changes in the party and government are in the offing. TRS leaders are tuning into a comment from senior party MLA D.S. Redya Naik on Thursday about K.T. Rama Rao being designated Chief Minister before Ugadi in 2021.

 

Chandrashekar Rao wants that the party and the government run in close coordination in the event the proposed changes in leadership structures are effected. The CM is reportedly looking at the possibility of making finance minister T. Harish Rao and health minister Etala Rajender working presidents of the party, in the event of Rama Rao being designated Chief Minister.

Sources in the party said that Chandrashekar Rao is of the firm view that allowing the BJP to widen its base in the state would work to the serious disadvantage of the TRS. Strong responses are called for. This, he feels, would require a lot of legwork, big build-up at mass levels and a simultaneous toning up of the state administration.

 

The need for TRS functionaries and ministers to maintain close contact with the people at the grassroots level was stressed. Frequent interactions between party cadres and people’s representatives at multiple levels are a must, the Chief Minister felt. For this, the an energetic leader must be placed at the top of the party as also the government, he said.

Thus, a massive revamp in the party and the government in 2021 is anticipated in TRS circles.

...
Tags: kcr farmhouse, kcr delhi visit, 2023 telangana assembly polls, trs party, telangana bjp
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


