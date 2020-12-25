Nation Current Affairs 24 Dec 2020 Jagan to give away 3 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Jagan to give away 30 lakh house sites to the poor in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 25, 2020, 12:30 am IST
Updated Dec 25, 2020, 12:30 am IST
House sites will be distributed to 6,40,839 beneficiaries in East and West Godavari districts
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC Photo)
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC Photo)

Kakinada: The stage is set for distribution of about 30 lakh house sites to the homeless poor in Andhra Pradesh under a special state government scheme. East Godavari will see Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy arriving for the launch of distributions at Komaragiri village in U. Kothapalli mandal on Friday

A pylon was erected at the site to mark the launch. As per the schedule, the CM will arrive at the Rajamahendravaram airport by 1 pm from Kadapa and proceed to Komaragiri by helicopter. He would unveil the pylon by 1.35 pm. The CM will address the beneficiaries and formally launch the sites distribution. He will leave Komaragiri for Gannavaram airport by 5.20 pm via Rajamahendravaram.

 

Eluru Range DIG K.V.R. Mohan Rao said security was beefed up for the CM’s programme. Nearly 1,300 police personnel have been deployed there.

House sites will be distributed to 6,40,839 beneficiaries in East and West Godavari districts. In East Godavari, there are 3,84,218 beneficiaries including 2,58,236 rural and 1,25,982 urban poor. In the first phase, 1,53,236 houses were sanctioned, of which 30,156 were for the Schedule Castes, 6,399 for Schedule Tribes, 69,186 for Backward Classes and 47,885 for Other Castes.

Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy said some 7,218.62 acres of land was required for the houses, of which 1,856.55 acres has been acquired. Some 5,362 acres of land was acquired from farmers who handed them over to the government voluntarily. A fund of Rs.3,167.97crore has been released for land acquisition. Of this, Rs.2,566.39 crore was spent. A sum of Rs.2,160 crore would be spent for the housing scheme in the coming 18 months.

 

He said that 1,532 layouts are ready at a cost of Rs.540.92 crore spent under the NREGS. All house sites except those involving court litigations would be distributed between December 25 and January 1, 2021. 

Muralidhar Reddy said 13,585 houses of Kakinada Rural, 13,188 for Pithapuram, 12,500 houses for Kakinada Urban, 11,774 for Anaparthi, 11,277 houses for Mandapeta, 11,076 houses for Tuni, 9,713 houses for Peddapuram, 9,649 houses for Peddapuram, 9,649 houses for Ramachandrapuram, 9,216 houses for Rajanagaram, 8,490 houses for Prathipadu, 8,193 houses for Rajamahendravaram, 7,523 houses for Jaggampet, 6,794 houses for Mummidivaram, 4,497 houses for Kothapeta, 4,472 houses for Amalapuram, 3,767 houses for Rajamahendravaram Rural, 2,431 houses for Razole, 381 houses for P.Gannavaram and 5,100 houses for Rampachodavaram Assembly constituency have been sanctioned.

 

West Godavari collector Revu Muthyala Raju said there are 1,58,767 house sites -- 68,650 under LPC, 24,240 under TIDCO and 4964 under the 90-Days scheme. A total of 2,56,621 houses would be distributed to the homeless poor in the district from December 25.

He said 1332.50 acres of land from the government and 2,810 acres of land from private entities have been assigned and a total of 4,143 acres of land acquired. A sum of Rs.1,369crore was sanctioned for distribution as land compensation. He said Rs.300.59crore was spent for 1,863 layouts and Rs.2,68.21crore spent additionally for TIDCO beneficiaries.

 

The house sites for 8,550 beneficiaries are under court litigation. After clearing the court litigations, the beneficiaries will be handed over these house sites.

...
Tags: homeless, jagan mohan reddy government, government scheme for poor, house sites
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


Latest From Nation

Telangana high court on Thursday ordered completion of the process for elections to the board of directors at the Mahesh Co-operative Bank Ltd (Representational image:DC)

Mahesh bank polls: Court asks Returning Officer to complete counting

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao(C). (DC Image: Pavan Kumar)

KCR plans big revamp at helms of party, government

Employees queue up to board a bus at the foothill of Tirumala on the opening day of the shrine post lockdown in Tirupati. (PTI)

Vaikunta dwara darshanam from today: TTD Chairman

The government as custodian of the lands would take back all the encroached land, Vijay Sai Reddy said. (Representational image)

Vijay Sai exposes TDP MLA’s land encroachments



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Panchayat polls: Andhra Pradesh HC tells state and SEC to resolve issues amicably

A division bench of Justice AV Sesha Sai continued hearing a petition on Wednesday, which was filed by panchayat raj principal secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi (Representational Image)

Protesting farmers to write to British leaders to stop Johnson's Republic Day visit

Farmers take part in a demonstration to protest against the new agricultural laws in Mumbai on December 22, 2020. (AFP)

Karnataka withdraws night curfew order hours before it was to come into effect

The decision to impose night curfew for nine days from 11 pm to 5 am starting from Thursday was taken on Wednesday (Representational image: PTI)

COVID-19: Eight from UK test positive after arrival in India

Municipal workers in personal protective equipment look on as passengers from United Kingdom arrive at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, in Mumbai (PTI)

Farmers’ unions to stage 24-hr relay hunger strike

Farmers during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march against the new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Sunday, December 6 (PTI/Manvender Vashist)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham