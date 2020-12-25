Jagan to give away 30 lakh house sites to the poor in AP

Kakinada: The stage is set for distribution of about 30 lakh house sites to the homeless poor in Andhra Pradesh under a special state government scheme. East Godavari will see Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy arriving for the launch of distributions at Komaragiri village in U. Kothapalli mandal on Friday

A pylon was erected at the site to mark the launch. As per the schedule, the CM will arrive at the Rajamahendravaram airport by 1 pm from Kadapa and proceed to Komaragiri by helicopter. He would unveil the pylon by 1.35 pm. The CM will address the beneficiaries and formally launch the sites distribution. He will leave Komaragiri for Gannavaram airport by 5.20 pm via Rajamahendravaram.

Eluru Range DIG K.V.R. Mohan Rao said security was beefed up for the CM’s programme. Nearly 1,300 police personnel have been deployed there.

House sites will be distributed to 6,40,839 beneficiaries in East and West Godavari districts. In East Godavari, there are 3,84,218 beneficiaries including 2,58,236 rural and 1,25,982 urban poor. In the first phase, 1,53,236 houses were sanctioned, of which 30,156 were for the Schedule Castes, 6,399 for Schedule Tribes, 69,186 for Backward Classes and 47,885 for Other Castes.

Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy said some 7,218.62 acres of land was required for the houses, of which 1,856.55 acres has been acquired. Some 5,362 acres of land was acquired from farmers who handed them over to the government voluntarily. A fund of Rs.3,167.97crore has been released for land acquisition. Of this, Rs.2,566.39 crore was spent. A sum of Rs.2,160 crore would be spent for the housing scheme in the coming 18 months.

He said that 1,532 layouts are ready at a cost of Rs.540.92 crore spent under the NREGS. All house sites except those involving court litigations would be distributed between December 25 and January 1, 2021.

Muralidhar Reddy said 13,585 houses of Kakinada Rural, 13,188 for Pithapuram, 12,500 houses for Kakinada Urban, 11,774 for Anaparthi, 11,277 houses for Mandapeta, 11,076 houses for Tuni, 9,713 houses for Peddapuram, 9,649 houses for Peddapuram, 9,649 houses for Ramachandrapuram, 9,216 houses for Rajanagaram, 8,490 houses for Prathipadu, 8,193 houses for Rajamahendravaram, 7,523 houses for Jaggampet, 6,794 houses for Mummidivaram, 4,497 houses for Kothapeta, 4,472 houses for Amalapuram, 3,767 houses for Rajamahendravaram Rural, 2,431 houses for Razole, 381 houses for P.Gannavaram and 5,100 houses for Rampachodavaram Assembly constituency have been sanctioned.

West Godavari collector Revu Muthyala Raju said there are 1,58,767 house sites -- 68,650 under LPC, 24,240 under TIDCO and 4964 under the 90-Days scheme. A total of 2,56,621 houses would be distributed to the homeless poor in the district from December 25.

He said 1332.50 acres of land from the government and 2,810 acres of land from private entities have been assigned and a total of 4,143 acres of land acquired. A sum of Rs.1,369crore was sanctioned for distribution as land compensation. He said Rs.300.59crore was spent for 1,863 layouts and Rs.2,68.21crore spent additionally for TIDCO beneficiaries.

The house sites for 8,550 beneficiaries are under court litigation. After clearing the court litigations, the beneficiaries will be handed over these house sites.