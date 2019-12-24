Nation Current Affairs 24 Dec 2019 Video on Pragya Sing ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Video on Pragya Singh Thakur shames BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Dec 24, 2019, 2:45 am IST
Updated Dec 24, 2019, 4:51 am IST
However, Thakur was seen making her point calmly, before being silenced by the reprimand by the passenger.
Pragya Singh Thakur
 Pragya Singh Thakur

Bhopal: Two days after BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur embroiled in an argument over allocation of seat to her in a Delhi-Bhopal flight, a video showing a co-passenger pulling her up for causing inconvenience to her co-flyers surfaced on Monday, landing her party in further embarrassment.

The purported video showed the passenger reminding her of her responsibility towards other passengers as an elected representative, and told her “you should feel ashamed of (your actions)”.

 

However, Thakur was seen making her point calmly, before being silenced by the reprimand by the passenger.

The Bhopal BJP MP had on Sunday accused the SpiceJet staff of ill treating her during her travel from Delhi to Bhopal on December 21 over an issue with the seat allocated to her in the flight.

This prompted the SpiceJet to issue a clarification, saying, “She (Thakur) had pre-booked seat 1A and had come to the airport in her own wheelchair. On the aircraft, the first row is emergency row seat and is not allocated to passengers on wheelchairs.”

As Thakur had come with her own wheelchair and had not booked through the airline, the staff wasn’t aware of the fact that she was a wheelchair passenger.

She was requested by a crew to shift to 2 A/B  (non emergency row) due to safety reasons, but she refused.

As the flight started getting delayed, other passengers were becoming restless and requested Thakur to change her seat but she refused.

Few other passengers also requested the airline staff to offload  Thakur, as she refused to change her seat.

Finally, the BJP MP Pragya Thakur agreed to change her seat.

...
Tags: pragya singh thakur, wheelchair passenger


Latest From Nation

ABVP logo

ABVP Hold rally in favour of CAA-NRC in OU campus

A senior GHMC official said the delay of HMRL in extending its operation till Falaknuma has forced them to go for the tram project.

Hyderabad: Tram for twin cities picks up momentum

Depression, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, bipolar disorders, idiopathic developmental intellectual disability, conduct disorders, and autism are the common problems in India.

Depression and anxiety tops mental disorders list in Telangana

Starting this week, commuters will be able to book tickets at 20 stations, including Nagole, Uppal, Tarnaka, Secunderabad, Ameerpet, Durgam Cheruvu, Raidurg, JNTU, KPHB, Kukatpally, Dilsukhnagar and LB Nagar, among others.

Now, pre-book Hyderabad Metro tickets for 20 stations



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Thiruvananthapuram: 13-year-old suffers heart attack, undergoes bypass

With chest pain continuing, cardiology department team led by Dr George Koshy examined her and found signs of heart attack in the ECG. She was then subjected to angiogram. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Nine killed in Delhi fire

The incident took place in the wee hours of Monday. The issue of illegal commercial- cum-residential house has once again raised a question on the authorities’ functioning. Meanwhile, the Delhi government also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of those who died in the fire.

Kerala film fraternity holds march

Directors Kamal, Ashik Abu, actors Nimisha Sajayan, Shane Nigam, Rima Kallingal and cinematographer Venu were among those participated in the long march. (Photo: P. Surendra)

Playing second fiddle helps Congress

Ajoy Kumar

Booklover Tamilisai Soundararajan opens book fair

Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham