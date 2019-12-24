Nation Current Affairs 24 Dec 2019 Six office bearers o ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Six office bearers of Lekhpal Sangh terminated under ESMA

PTI
Published Dec 24, 2019, 1:30 pm IST
Updated Dec 24, 2019, 1:30 pm IST
ESMA was enforced on December 13 for six months and the act bars strike by government employees.
Before this, ten land revenue record keepers (Lekhpals) were suspended for abstaining from duty. (Photo: Representational)
 Before this, ten land revenue record keepers (Lekhpals) were suspended for abstaining from duty. (Photo: Representational)

Ghaziabad: Six office bearers of Lekhpal Sangh were dismissed from service under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) in Uttar Pradesh, official said.

District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI that the action was been taken because they were involved in a strike due to which government work was being hampered.

 

They were issued notice over it, but they did not stop abstaining from work, he said.

Before this, ten land revenue record keepers (Lekhpals) were suspended for abstaining from duty.

ESMA was enforced on December 13 for six months and the act bars strike by government employees, the district magistrate said.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: esma
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Ghaziabad


Latest From Nation

(Photo: ANI)

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka stopped by cops from entering UP's Meerut

A tempo collided head-on with a tanker near Malhai village, killing four people, including the tempo driver, on the spot and injuring two others. (Photo: Representational)

Seven killed, three injured in two separate accidents

The man opened a fake account on Facebook and posted objectionable photographs of the woman on it. (Photo: Representational)

Woman commits suicide as her ex-boyfriend posts objectionable pictures on Facebook

Last week, students across the world expressed concern over the use of police force during these protests. (Photo: ANI)

Section 144 imposed as protest begins against CAA at Delhi's Mandi House



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Section 144 imposed as protest begins against CAA at Delhi's Mandi House

Last week, students across the world expressed concern over the use of police force during these protests. (Photo: ANI)

NCP workers want Ajit to become Maharashtra Dy CM: Nawab Malik

PM Modi to unveil Atal Bihari Vajpayee statue in Lucknow tomorrow

Preparations for the event are in the final stage, with senior UP government officials inspecting the venue on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)

West Bengal Guv's convoy blocked by protesting students in Kolkata

(Photo: ANI)

IMF economist Gita Gopinath meets PM, lists key factor in economic slowdown

Gopinath had on Friday said that the regulatory uncertainty has played a major role in the economic slowdown in India. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham