Sena workers beat up man, tonsure his head over FB post against CM Uddhav

ANI
Published Dec 24, 2019, 8:32 am IST
Updated Dec 24, 2019, 8:32 am IST
On December 17, Thackeray had compared police action in Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia to Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
 "On December 19, I posted that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's comparison of Jamia Millia incident with Jallianwala Bagh was wrong. After that 25-30 people thrashed me and tonsured my head," Hiramai Tiwari told ANI. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: A resident of Wadala was allegedly thrashed by Shiv Sena workers on Sunday for posting "objectionable" social media post against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"On December 19, I posted that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's comparison of Jamia Millia incident with Jallianwala Bagh was wrong. After that 25-30 people thrashed me and tonsured my head," Hiramai Tiwari told ANI.

 

"I went to the police station. Police officials prepared a report that I was beaten up. But after some time they typed a new letter and asked me to compromise... I demand strict action in the case," he said.

"What happened at Jamia Millia Islamia University is like Jallianwala Bagh. Students are like a 'Yuva bomb'. So we request the Central government to not do what they are doing with students," he had said.

Thackeray's statements came after several students were left injured after a protest against the new citizenship law turned violent in the university area earlier this month.

 

