Nation Current Affairs 24 Dec 2019 Officially say no to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Officially say no to CAA, NRC in Cong-ruled states: Prashant Kishor to Rahul

ANI
Published Dec 24, 2019, 10:43 am IST
Updated Dec 24, 2019, 10:50 am IST
Many non-BJP parties ruled states including Kerala, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Rajasthan have vowed not to implement NRC.
Kishor, the vice president of BJP-ally JDU, also thanked the former Congress president for joining the "citizens' movement" against CAA and NRC, a reference to Congress' sit-in protest at Raj Ghat on Monday. (Photo: File)
 Kishor, the vice president of BJP-ally JDU, also thanked the former Congress president for joining the "citizens' movement" against CAA and NRC, a reference to Congress' sit-in protest at Raj Ghat on Monday. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday asked Rahul Gandhi to impress upon the Congress to "officially" announce that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not be implemented in the states ruled by the party.

Kishor, the vice president of BJP-ally JDU, also thanked the former Congress president for joining the "citizens' movement" against CAA and NRC, a reference to Congress' sit-in protest at Raj Ghat on Monday.

 

"Thanks Rahul Gandhi for joining citizens' movement against the CAA and NRC. But as you know, beyond public protests, we also need states to say NO to NRC to stop it. We hope you will impress upon the CP (Congress Party) to OFFICIALLY announce that there will be No NRC in the Congress-ruled states," Kishor tweeted.

"Rather than trying to inform me what Congress Chief Ministers have said, please share the OFFICIAL statement of the Congress President announcing that there will NO NRC in Congress-ruled states," he added.

Kishor exuded confidence that the NRC, which Home Minister Amit Shah promised in Parliament, can be stopped if the states refuse to implement it. " I am sorry voting against CAB didn't stop it, states saying NO to NRC will. So don't get confused," the JDU leader said.

Kishor has been staunchly opposing the CAA even before it was introduced in Parliament and even went on to offer his resignation as the JDU functionary over differences with the party on the issue.

On Sunday, he suggested that the protests against CAA and NRC should be carried out peacefully across the nation and urged the protesters to ensure that non-BJP chief ministers in the country refuse to carry out NRC in their jurisdiction.

Many non-BJP parties ruled states including Kerala, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Rajasthan have vowed not to implement the NRC in their states.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: prashant kishor, rahul gandhi, congress, citizenship amendment act, nrc
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

(Photo: ANI)

West Bengal Guv's convoy blocked by protesting students in Kolkata

Gopinath had on Friday said that the regulatory uncertainty has played a major role in the economic slowdown in India. (Photo: Twitter)

IMF economist Gita Gopinath meets PM, lists key factor in economic slowdown

The Congress leader stressed that BJP is not unbeatable and said that the ruling party at the Centre can be defeated if all Opposition parties rally together. (Photo: ANI)

'BJP not unbeatable': Chidambaram on 'mandate' to JMM-Cong alliance

The comment by Bose, a grandnephew of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, has come even as BJP has launched a massive public awareness campaign on social media and through its cadres to reach out to the Muslim community and dispel their doubts on the issue. (Photo: ANI)

‘Why not include Muslims?’ BJP's CK Bose raises questions on CAA



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

IMF economist Gita Gopinath meets PM, lists key factor in economic slowdown

Gopinath had on Friday said that the regulatory uncertainty has played a major role in the economic slowdown in India. (Photo: Twitter)

'BJP not unbeatable': Chidambaram on 'mandate' to JMM-Cong alliance

The Congress leader stressed that BJP is not unbeatable and said that the ruling party at the Centre can be defeated if all Opposition parties rally together. (Photo: ANI)

‘Why not include Muslims?’ BJP's CK Bose raises questions on CAA

The comment by Bose, a grandnephew of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, has come even as BJP has launched a massive public awareness campaign on social media and through its cadres to reach out to the Muslim community and dispel their doubts on the issue. (Photo: ANI)

JMM-led alliance to form govt in 2-3 days, says Hemant Soren's brother

Puducherry student returns gold medal in protest, 'was barred from Kovind event'

She said she did not know the actual reason why she was asked to leave by the police officer. (Photo : Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham