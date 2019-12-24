Nation Current Affairs 24 Dec 2019 IMF economist Gita G ...
IMF economist Gita Gopinath meets PM, lists key factor in economic slowdown

ANI
Published Dec 24, 2019, 10:48 am IST
Updated Dec 24, 2019, 10:48 am IST
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) posted pictures of Prime Minister Modi with Gopinath on its Twitter handle.
Gopinath had on Friday said that the regulatory uncertainty has played a major role in the economic slowdown in India. (Photo: Twitter)
New Delhi: Economic Counsellor and Director of Research Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Gita Gopinath met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Gopinath had on Friday said that the regulatory uncertainty has played a major role in the economic slowdown in India.

"I believe, in the slowdown, regulatory uncertainty has played a role. That's another factor that needs to be addressed. It is important for India to take up reforms but to be able to do this with greater clarity and greater certainty would help," Gopinath said at industry chamber FICCI's 92nd annual convention here.

Gopinath also said that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has been significant in formalising the Indian economy.

Tags: international monetary fund, gita gopinath, narendra modi, indian economy
Location: India, Delhi


