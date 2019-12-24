Nation Current Affairs 24 Dec 2019 Day after being shot ...
Day after being shot at, Ghazaiabad shop owner succumbs to injuries

PTI
Published Dec 24, 2019, 2:57 pm IST
Updated Dec 24, 2019, 2:57 pm IST
A named FIR was lodged by his family members against one Kaloo Yadav and 12 others.
The owner of a sanitary hardware shop, who was critical after being shot at by an assailant, succumbed to his injuries on Monday. (Photo: Representational)
Ghaziabad: The owner of a sanitary hardware shop, who was critical after being shot at by an assailant, succumbed to his injuries on Monday, police said.   

City Superintendent of Police Maneesh Mishra told PTI that the shop owner, Maneesh Yadav, was shot at from point-blank distance when he was about to sit in his car after closing his shop on Sunday night. 

 

A named FIR was lodged by his family members against one Kaloo Yadav and 12 others, he said. 

The official said that police teams were raiding the hideouts of the accused and they will be nabbed soon.

...
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Ghaziabad


