Congress to hold mega rally in Odisha

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Dec 24, 2019, 2:30 am IST
Updated Dec 24, 2019, 2:30 am IST
The Congress, the second opposition party in the state after the BJP, has decided to hold a mega protest rally in Bhubaneswar on December 28.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wraps a shawl around party president Sonia Gandhi at the satyagraha staged in demand for protection of the Constitution in view of the CAA and the NRC, in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
BHUBANESWAR: Odisha, which has seemingly remained calm and peaceful as other parts of the country plunged into turmoil over  enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizen (NRC) legislation, is all set to witness strong protest rallies later this month.

The Congress, the second opposition party in the state after the BJP, has decided to hold a mega protest rally in  Bhubaneswar on December 28.

 

Speaking to this newspaper on Monday, former minister and senior Congress leader Ganeswar Behera said all senior leaders and workers from across the state would participate in the December 28 rally to protest what he described the ‘discriminatory’ and ‘draconian’ CAA, and awaken people of Odisha about the real motive of the BJP behind the NRC. Asked about the late reaction and response of the Congress, Mr Behera said the party’s leaders had vehemently criticised the law through press conferences and television debates.

