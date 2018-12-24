search on deccanchronicle.com
'Will only vote for Ram Temple': Rajnath interrupted during speech

PTI
Published Dec 24, 2018, 10:54 am IST
Updated Dec 24, 2018, 11:10 am IST
'We will vote for party which constructs Ram Temple,' audience chanted disrupting Singh's speech.
Singh, who is a Lok Sabha lawmaker from Lucknow, was speaking at the Yuva Kumbh event in the Uttar Pradesh capital when members attending the function interrupted his speech for around four minutes. (Photo: File)
Lucknow: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday found himself in an uncomfortable situation after slogans demanding the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya were raised in the middle of his speech in Lucknow.

Singh, who is a Lok Sabha lawmaker from Lucknow, was speaking at the Yuva Kumbh event in the Uttar Pradesh capital when members attending the function interrupted his speech for around four minutes.

 

"Jo Mandir Banwayega, vote ussi ko jayega (We will vote for the party, which constructs the Ram Temple)," the audience chanted disrupting Singh's speech.

Meanwhile, the organisers requested the audience to maintain calm and listen to Singh.

Singh then told the audience that he would only speak if they maintained silence.

