Swearing-in ceremony of 23 ministers of newly-formed Rajasthan govt underway

Jaipur: The swearing-in ceremony of 13 cabinet ministers and 10 state ministers of newly-formed Rajasthan government is underway at Raj Bhavan in Jaipur.

Bulaki Das Kalla, Shanti Kumar Dhariwal and Prasadilal Meena have taken oath as Cabinet Ministers.

On December 17, Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot took oath as the chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively.

In the recently-concluded Assembly election in Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi led-Congress had bagged 99 out of 199 seats to wrest power from the BJP in the state.