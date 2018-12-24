search on deccanchronicle.com
Swearing-in ceremony of 23 ministers of newly-formed Rajasthan govt underway

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 24, 2018, 11:59 am IST
Updated Dec 24, 2018, 11:59 am IST
Bulaki Das Kalla, Shanti Kumar Dhariwal and Prasadilal Meena have taken oath as Cabinet Ministers.
(Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Jaipur: The swearing-in ceremony of 13 cabinet ministers and 10 state ministers of newly-formed Rajasthan government is underway at Raj Bhavan in Jaipur.

Bulaki Das Kalla, Shanti Kumar Dhariwal and Prasadilal Meena have taken oath as Cabinet Ministers.

 

On December 17, Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot took oath as the chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively.

In the recently-concluded Assembly election in Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi led-Congress had bagged 99 out of 199 seats to wrest power from the BJP in the state.

Tags: ashok gehlot, rajasthan assembly elections, sachin pilot, congress
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur




