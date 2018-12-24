search on deccanchronicle.com
Very shortly will come out with concrete plan: KCR after meeting Mamata Banerjee

PTI
Published Dec 24, 2018, 6:58 pm IST
Updated Dec 24, 2018, 6:58 pm IST
After meeting his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, KCR asserted that the dialogue for a Federal Front will continue.
'My efforts for non-BJP, non-Congress alliance will continue,' TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said. (Photo: ANI)
Kolkata: TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday met his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee and asserted that the dialogue for a Federal Front will continue.

"Very shortly we will come out with a concrete plan," Rao told reporters after meeting the Trinamool Congress (TMC) president at the state secretariat in Kolkata.

 

"My efforts for non-BJP, non-Congress alliance will continue," he added.

The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) chief met Mamata Banerjee a day after meeting Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar, another strong regional party leader.

Rao, fresh from victory in his home state Telangana, is meeting leaders to provide an alternative to the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2019 election.

Tags: k chandrasekhar rao, mamata banerjee, federal front, trinamool congress
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]




