search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Shatrughan Sinha keeps all sides guessing

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 24, 2018, 12:53 am IST
Updated Dec 24, 2018, 12:53 am IST
The BJP leader met jailed RJD president Lalu Prasad in Ranchi on Saturday.
Shatrughan Sinha
 Shatrughan Sinha

Patna: Amid speculation that he may be denied a BJP ticket for Lok Sabha polls and join the RJD, actor-turn-ed-politician Shatrughan Sinha has kept all sides guessing by saying that people should instead speculate whether he would contest on a BJP ticket or not.

Mr. Sinha, who has represented his native Patna Sahib as a BJP MP for two consecutive terms, said his remarks on various issues which have not been liked by some party leaders, were meant to “show the mirror” to the BJP and cannot be termed as “anti-party.”

 

“Instead of guessing whether they (BJP leaders) will give me ticket or not speculation should be whether I will take the ticket or not,” he said.

The BJP leader met jailed RJD president Lalu Prasad in Ranchi on Saturday. Though he said the meeting with Mr. Prasad at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences was personal, the timing of the meeting assumes significance.

Speculation is rife that Sinha, whose attack on his party has sharpened in recent times, may enter into fray from Patna Sahib from Prasad's party if he is denied a BJP ticket for the Lok Sabha polls.

Sinha, popularly known as “Bihari Babu”, has on several occasions made it clear that the “place (constituency) will be the same, even if the situation changes.” He said loss of power in three states the situation is not good in the NDA.

...
Tags: shatrughan sinha, lalu prasad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cure for Aids: Scientists destroy HIV-infected cells in major breakthrough

The study was funded by the Institut Pasteur, AmfAR (American Foundation for AIDS research) and Sidaction. (Photo: AP)
 

India empowers agencies to snoop on computers; critics decry 'surveillance state'

The home ministry said late on Thursday the agencies could “intercept, monitor and decrypt any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer” under an Information Technology Act.
 

London's Gatwick airport reopens again, police make two arrests

Sussex police made two arrests late on Friday in connection with the disruption and urged the public and passengers around the airport to remain vigilant.
 

'Kill your foster parents': Amazon's Alexa talks murder, sex in AI experiment

Alexa has also chatted with users about sex acts. She gave a discourse on dog defecation. And this summer, a hack Amazon traced back to China may have exposed some customers’ data, according to five people familiar with the events.
 

Andal's story is like a love affair that lingers forever: Sharanya Manivannan

I had loved Andal as a reader and a listener for a long time, and did not think she would become a character in my own writing, ever, says Sharanya Manivannan.
 

Huawei offers Rs 15,000 off, 0% EMI, cashback, exchange offers

The fifteen-day celebration will give consumers great discounts and offers across Huawei devices.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Special mechanism to filter beneficiaries

Officials feared that some beneficiaries might avail the grant in their native place and apply for a 2BHK unit in the city.

Sanjeevaiah Park parking fee charged illegally

The parking slip that was issued by the parking person at Sanjeevaiah park even after his tender with the HMDA expired one year ago.

Hyderabad: Indecisive state troubles patients

Further, the government says that the policy can’t be implemented under the National Health Mission, as rare diseases require specialists who fall in the tertiary healthcare sector, while the NHM is only for primary and secondary healthcare.

Policy adviser: Most Muslim girls leave schooling midway

Dr Amir Ullah Khan issuing cheques to orphan students during the distribution of financial assistance of the Foundation for Economic and Educational Development (FEED).

Souvenir coins at parks for Hyderabad promotion

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham