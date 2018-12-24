Shatrughan Sinha keeps all sides guessing

Patna: Amid speculation that he may be denied a BJP ticket for Lok Sabha polls and join the RJD, actor-turn-ed-politician Shatrughan Sinha has kept all sides guessing by saying that people should instead speculate whether he would contest on a BJP ticket or not.

Mr. Sinha, who has represented his native Patna Sahib as a BJP MP for two consecutive terms, said his remarks on various issues which have not been liked by some party leaders, were meant to “show the mirror” to the BJP and cannot be termed as “anti-party.”

“Instead of guessing whether they (BJP leaders) will give me ticket or not speculation should be whether I will take the ticket or not,” he said.

The BJP leader met jailed RJD president Lalu Prasad in Ranchi on Saturday. Though he said the meeting with Mr. Prasad at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences was personal, the timing of the meeting assumes significance.

Speculation is rife that Sinha, whose attack on his party has sharpened in recent times, may enter into fray from Patna Sahib from Prasad's party if he is denied a BJP ticket for the Lok Sabha polls.

Sinha, popularly known as “Bihari Babu”, has on several occasions made it clear that the “place (constituency) will be the same, even if the situation changes.” He said loss of power in three states the situation is not good in the NDA.