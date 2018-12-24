search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

SC declines urgent hearing on BJP’s plea on ‘Rath Yatra’ in Bengal

PTI
Published Dec 24, 2018, 3:57 pm IST
Updated Dec 24, 2018, 5:03 pm IST
The lawyer associated with plea said they have been informed by SC registry that matter would be listed in normal course.
BJP approached Supreme Court seeking permission to hold campaign 'Save Democracy Rally', which would cover 42 parliamentary constituencies in state ahead of 2019 LS polls. (Photo: File)
 BJP approached Supreme Court seeking permission to hold campaign 'Save Democracy Rally', which would cover 42 parliamentary constituencies in state ahead of 2019 LS polls. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to accord urgent hearing on the BJP's plea challenging a Calcutta High Court order not allowing its Rath Yatra in West Bengal.

The lawyer associated with the plea said they have been informed by the apex court registry that the matter would be listed in the normal course.

 

The top court is closed for winter vacations.

The party, which sought an urgent hearing on the petition, had planned to launch the yatra from three districts of the state.

Also Read: BJP moves SC against Calcutta HC order not allowing rath yatra in WB

The BJP had challenged last Friday's order of the division bench of the high court which had set aside the order of a single judge allowing the yatra.

The party approached the Supreme Court seeking permission to hold the campaign 'Save Democracy Rally', which would cover 42 parliamentary constituencies in the state ahead of the 2019 general elections.

...
Tags: bjp rath yatra, supreme court, save democracy rally, 2019 lok sabha elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cortana scores worst in most voice assistant categories: Report

Apple's Siri came close second with 74.6 percent accuracy in answering and 99.6 percent in understanding the queries. Amazon's Alexa stood third with 72.5 percent in accuracy and 99 percent in understanding.
 

Apple iOS 12.1.2 reportedly bricking iPhones

Apple's support team has asked users to restart and update carrier settings. Some users have even tried hard resetting their iPhone and re-inserting the SIM card, but to no avail.
 

Earthlings represent many-layered character of human relationships

The works have a unique complexity of execution as they require a high degree of exactitude to achieve perfection.
 

Here’s how you can spread some Christmas cheer

The best gift that one can give is the gift of good health. (Photo: AP)
 

Elon Musk says Tesla to pay customers for missed tax credits

Tesla said orders for cars placed by Oct. 15 would be eligible for the full tax credit of $7,500 and that customers would receive their cars by the end of the year. From Jan. 1, 2019, the tax credit drops to $3,750.
 

SpaceX launches first US national security space mission

The successful launch is a significant victory for billionaire Elon Musk’s privately held rocket company, which has spent years trying to break into the lucrative market for military space launches dominated by Lockheed and Boeing Co.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Will strip cops of uniforms after coming to power: WB BJP chief

Ghosh also accused the police of lodging 'fake' cases against his party workers. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Schools to remain closed due to heavy shelling along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

The Pakistani troops targeted forward positions and residential areas. (Representational Image)

In Odisha, PM Modi inaugurates development projects worth Rs 14,523cr

In Bhubaneswar, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation of Paradip Hyderabad Pipeline Product Project (PHPL) and Bokaro-Angul section of Jagdishpur-Haldia and Bokaro-Dhamra Gas Pipeline Project (PM Urja Ganga). (Photo: File)

VVIP chopper case: Ex-Air Force Chief SP Tyagi allowed to travel abroad

Former Air Chief S P Tyagi is the first chief of Indian Air Force to be charge sheeted in corruption or criminal case by CBI and he has denied all charges against him. (Photo: PTI | File)

‘Imran Khan should learn something from us’: Asaduddin Owaisi

'According to the Pakistani Constitution, only a Muslim is qualified to be President. India has seen multiple Presidents from oppressed communities,' AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham