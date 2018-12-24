search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi releases Rs 100 coin in memory of Atal Bihari Vajpayee

PTI
Published Dec 24, 2018, 11:58 am IST
Updated Dec 24, 2018, 11:58 am IST
At the event, PM Modi said the mind is not ready to believe that Vajpayee is no longer alive.
On the eve of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 94th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released a Rs 100 commemorative coin in the memory of the former premier. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India)
 On the eve of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 94th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released a Rs 100 commemorative coin in the memory of the former premier. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India)

New Delhi: On the eve of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 94th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released a Rs 100 commemorative coin in the memory of the former premier.

Vajpayee's long-time associate and BJP veteran L K Advani, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and BJP president Amit Shah were also present at the event.

 

The former prime minister died at the AIIMS in the national capital in August at the age of 93 following prolonged illness.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said he would go to Vajpayee's memorial on Tuesday to reiterate his commitment to the ideology and path shown by the statesman.

"Atal ji wanted democracy to be supreme. He built the Jana Sangh. But, when the time came to rescue our democracy he and others went to Janata Party. Likewise, when the choice was between remaining in power or comprising on ideology, he left Janata Party and formed the BJP," the Prime Minister said.

He said while for some, power is oxygen and they cannot live without it, Vajpayee spent a long part of his career in the opposition benches raising issues of national interest.

The late prime minister never compromised on the ideology of the party, PM Modi said.

He said, the party, which "Atal ji built brick by brick" has become among the largest political parties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Vajpayee as a speaker was unparalleled. "When he spoke, the nation spoke... when he spoke the nation listened," he said.

The mind is not ready to believe that Vajpayee is no longer alive. Though he was away from public glare for nearly a decade due to ill health, the way people gave him a farewell on his demise showed the mark he had created in people's minds, PM Modi said.

...
Tags: pm modi, rs 100 coin, atal bihari vajpayee
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Elon Musk says Tesla to pay customers for missed tax credits

Tesla said orders for cars placed by Oct. 15 would be eligible for the full tax credit of $7,500 and that customers would receive their cars by the end of the year. From Jan. 1, 2019, the tax credit drops to $3,750.
 

SpaceX launches first US national security space mission

The successful launch is a significant victory for billionaire Elon Musk’s privately held rocket company, which has spent years trying to break into the lucrative market for military space launches dominated by Lockheed and Boeing Co.
 

Understand dog's body language for a safer interaction

Psychologists investigating how people perceive and interpret dog's body language found they significantly underestimate and misinterpret way dogs display distress. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Cure for Aids: Scientists destroy HIV-infected cells in major breakthrough

The study was funded by the Institut Pasteur, AmfAR (American Foundation for AIDS research) and Sidaction. (Photo: AP)
 

India empowers agencies to snoop on computers; critics decry 'surveillance state'

The home ministry said late on Thursday the agencies could “intercept, monitor and decrypt any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer” under an Information Technology Act.
 

London's Gatwick airport reopens again, police make two arrests

Sussex police made two arrests late on Friday in connection with the disruption and urged the public and passengers around the airport to remain vigilant.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kashmir issue should be done with 'constructive engagement': Sajad Lone

He said the central government should have a long time strategy on reaching out to the Jammu and Kashmir people across the state. (Photo: File)

2 women below 50 yrs attempt to trek Sabarimala, turned back by protesters

Bindu from Malapurram and Durga from Kozhikode were escorted by the police but were forced to return from Appachimedu. (Photo: File)

Hard workers will be rewarded, hardliners will be dealt strictly: Rahul to Cong

After multiple meetings with Rajasthan leaders and observers, Rahul Gandhi gave the final nod to the team which will be inducted as cabinet ministers in chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s government. (Photo: File)

Ashok Gehlot government to be expanded today, 23 new ministers to be sworn-in

In the recently-concluded Assembly election in Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi led-Congress had bagged 99 out of 199 seats to wrest power from the BJP in the state. (Photo: PTI | File)

1 killed as bus with 35 ITBP personnel skids off Jammu-Srinagar highway

Trees stopped the bus from falling further down the gorge, police said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham