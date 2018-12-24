search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Petition filed in SC seeking review of September 26 Aadhaar verdict

PTI
Published Dec 24, 2018, 7:37 pm IST
Updated Dec 24, 2018, 7:37 pm IST
Petition has been filed by Imtiyaz Ali Palsaniya, who had also filed interim applications when SC was examining validity of Aadhaar.
On September 26, 5-judge constitution bench had said there was nothing in the Aadhaar Act that violated right to privacy of an individual. (Representational Image)
 On September 26, 5-judge constitution bench had said there was nothing in the Aadhaar Act that violated right to privacy of an individual. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A review petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Monday seeking to re-examine its verdict by which the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme was held as constitutionally valid.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising said the review petition has been filed against the September 26 verdict of the five-judge constitution bench which had said there was nothing in the Aadhaar Act that violated right to privacy of an individual.

 

The bench headed by the then Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra had also upheld the passage of the Aadhaar Bill as a Money Bill by the Lok Sabha. The review petition has been filed by one Imtiyaz Ali Palsaniya, who had also filed interim applications when the apex court was examining the validity of the Aadhaar scheme.

...
Tags: supreme court, aadhaar verdict
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cortana scores worst in most voice assistant categories: Report

Apple's Siri came close second with 74.6 percent accuracy in answering and 99.6 percent in understanding the queries. Amazon's Alexa stood third with 72.5 percent in accuracy and 99 percent in understanding.
 

Apple iOS 12.1.2 reportedly bricking iPhones

Apple's support team has asked users to restart and update carrier settings. Some users have even tried hard resetting their iPhone and re-inserting the SIM card, but to no avail.
 

Earthlings represent many-layered character of human relationships

The works have a unique complexity of execution as they require a high degree of exactitude to achieve perfection.
 

Here’s how you can spread some Christmas cheer

The best gift that one can give is the gift of good health. (Photo: AP)
 

Elon Musk says Tesla to pay customers for missed tax credits

Tesla said orders for cars placed by Oct. 15 would be eligible for the full tax credit of $7,500 and that customers would receive their cars by the end of the year. From Jan. 1, 2019, the tax credit drops to $3,750.
 

SpaceX launches first US national security space mission

The successful launch is a significant victory for billionaire Elon Musk’s privately held rocket company, which has spent years trying to break into the lucrative market for military space launches dominated by Lockheed and Boeing Co.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Naxal-hit village to industrial hub: Here's how Karli in Dantewada transformed

At present, women working in this factory receive an income of Rs 3000 every month. Not only that, an increment will also be given in the beginning of January. (Photo: ANI)

Very shortly will come out with concrete plan: KCR after meeting Mamata Banerjee

'My efforts for non-BJP, non-Congress alliance will continue,' TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said. (Photo: ANI)

India's longest railroad bridge, Bogibeel, to be inaugurated by PM Modi after 21 yrs

The bridge has a total length of 4.94 km (revised from earlier 4.31 km). (Photo: PTI)

Cannot tolerate humiliation of PM Modi: Manipur CM on journalist's arrest

Journalist Kishorechandra Wangkhemcha was detained under the NSA, wJournalist Kishorechandra Wangkhemcha was detained under the NSA, which allows for detention of up to 12 months without trial, and has since been kept in a jail in Imphal. (Photo: Facebook | @thoi.meeteiw)hich allows for detention of up to 12 months without trial, and has since been kept in a jail in Imphal. (Representational Image)

ED seeks non-bailable warrant against 4 in Rs 5,000 cr loan fraud

The Enforcement Directorate has also sought to confiscate their properties in India and abroad. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham