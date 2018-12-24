search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Kashmir issue should be done with 'constructive engagement': Sajad Lone

PTI
Published Dec 24, 2018, 11:50 am IST
Updated Dec 24, 2018, 11:50 am IST
Sajad Lone said the People's conference is not against the constructive engagement or dialogue to resolve the issue.
He said the central government should have a long time strategy on reaching out to the Jammu and Kashmir people across the state. (Photo: File)
 He said the central government should have a long time strategy on reaching out to the Jammu and Kashmir people across the state. (Photo: File)

Jammu: Separatist-turned-mainstream politician Sajad Lone on Sunday said his party, People's Conference, favours "constructive engagement" for resolution of the Kashmir problem for a lasting peace in the region.

"Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has a role to control the situation but the solution is not available with our assembly... At the political level, it is the central government which has a bigger role and then it spans across the Line of Control (LoC) as well.

 

"We are in favour of it and it should be done through constructive engagement," Lone told reporters while welcoming several prominent persons to his party fold in Jammu.

The people who joined Lone's party included former MLA Zanskar Syed Mohammad Baqir Rizvi, Peoples Democratic Party's additional spokesperson Abhijeet Jasrotia, laywers Abrar Ahmad and Irfan Inquilabi from Poonch and Ashish Pandita.

He said the state assembly does not have the power to resolve Kashmir issue.

"If I promise you a solution of the conflict on the basis of a vote which is inadequate to resolve it, it will tantamount to lying (to the people). This is beyond the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly as the provincial government has a limited role to control the symptoms, which is violence," said the People's Conference leader, flanked by former minister Imran Ansari.

He said the People's conference is not against the constructive engagement or dialogue to resolve the issue.

"The constructive engagement of any sort on the conflict is not a substitute to reach out to the people of the state. Two measures are there to address any conflict - the operational which the Army and the police are taking care of and the second one is structural which is not based on dialogue alone," he said.

He said the central government should have a long time strategy on reaching out to the Jammu and Kashmir people across the state.

"When I say reach out, it does not mean economic doles, it means engaging and removing the mistrust and when you speak about the conflict resolution, you never talk in days and years but it takes decades. The state assembly has a six-year tenure while the conflict resolution takes decades," he said.

Replying to a question about the lack of measures by the BJP-led government at the Centre to address the Kashmir problem, Lone shot back, "Why only five years, let us talk about 15, 20 and 25 years.

"I am saying there should be a long time strategy. The Manmohan Singh-led government have done no wonders. What type of dialogue or engagement he held? The working group were formed and I prepared a roadmap under the name of 'Achievable Nationhood' on their direction but they refused to acknowledge it. Instead, it was shelved."

Referring to the roundtable conferences and working groups, he said, "Roundtable was meant to be with separatist but the PDP went under the table and pleaded that they will be left irrelevant if the mainstream parties were involved, they were aware that they (separatists) will then not share the table with them.

"What happened to the recommendations of the working groups, interlocutor's reports? Nothing was implemented. It is a fine art of lying. How long we will lie? First, whom they met, their own people who have no grudge," he said, adding they (the National Conference and the PDP) are propagating dialogue with separatists but who sabotaged the dialogue with militants in 2002 when the PDP was in power.

He asked, "Who called the media to the guest house where dialogue was scheduled between militants and the government. All the three (Hizbul Mujahideen militant commanders involved in the dialogue) were killed. Who is sabotaging?"

The former minister in the PDP-BJP government said one is trying to go sincerely to reach out and resolve, other is pretending to resolve.

"What we have seen are the pretensions of different sorts," he asserted.

Criticising the National Conference leadership, he said it was the rigging in 1987 state elections which led to the eruption of militancy in the state.

"Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah welcomed the recent court order handing over life imprisonment to Congress leader Sujjan Kumar in 1984 Sikh riots case. The verdict plays a deterrent for others although the sentence was given after 34 years but who is responsible for the death and destruction in the valley and why they are being allowed to walk away with it," he said.

"I am not saying that it (1987 rigging of elections) was the cause but it definitely was the greatest facilitator to change a historically peaceful population and trigger violence. Nobody is talking about it. Why are we obsessed with only the symptom, killing is the symptom, there is a disease and 1987 is the part of the disease and unless you bring the perpetrators of 1987 to book, this thing will not stop," he said.

...
Tags: sajad lone, j&k assembly, pdp-bjp government
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Elon Musk says Tesla to pay customers for missed tax credits

Tesla said orders for cars placed by Oct. 15 would be eligible for the full tax credit of $7,500 and that customers would receive their cars by the end of the year. From Jan. 1, 2019, the tax credit drops to $3,750.
 

SpaceX launches first US national security space mission

The successful launch is a significant victory for billionaire Elon Musk’s privately held rocket company, which has spent years trying to break into the lucrative market for military space launches dominated by Lockheed and Boeing Co.
 

Understand dog's body language for a safer interaction

Psychologists investigating how people perceive and interpret dog's body language found they significantly underestimate and misinterpret way dogs display distress. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Cure for Aids: Scientists destroy HIV-infected cells in major breakthrough

The study was funded by the Institut Pasteur, AmfAR (American Foundation for AIDS research) and Sidaction. (Photo: AP)
 

India empowers agencies to snoop on computers; critics decry 'surveillance state'

The home ministry said late on Thursday the agencies could “intercept, monitor and decrypt any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer” under an Information Technology Act.
 

London's Gatwick airport reopens again, police make two arrests

Sussex police made two arrests late on Friday in connection with the disruption and urged the public and passengers around the airport to remain vigilant.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

2 women below 50 yrs attempt to trek Sabarimala, turned back by protesters

Bindu from Malapurram and Durga from Kozhikode were escorted by the police but were forced to return from Appachimedu. (Photo: File)

Hard workers will be rewarded, hardliners will be dealt strictly: Rahul to Cong

After multiple meetings with Rajasthan leaders and observers, Rahul Gandhi gave the final nod to the team which will be inducted as cabinet ministers in chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s government. (Photo: File)

Ashok Gehlot government to be expanded today, 23 new ministers to be sworn-in

In the recently-concluded Assembly election in Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi led-Congress had bagged 99 out of 199 seats to wrest power from the BJP in the state. (Photo: PTI | File)

1 killed as bus with 35 ITBP personnel skids off Jammu-Srinagar highway

Trees stopped the bus from falling further down the gorge, police said. (Photo: ANI)

'My life is a clean slate now,' says 'tandoor murder' convict, out of jail

Sushil Sharma with his family at his home after he was released from Tihar jail. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham