search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

'Insecure mentality': Prakash Javadekar on Naseeruddin Shah remark on Bulandshahr

ANI
Published Dec 24, 2018, 1:42 pm IST
Updated Dec 24, 2018, 1:42 pm IST
Naseeruddin Shah recently commented on Bulandshahr violence incident.
'The truth is people of this country irrespective of their caste or religion have the freedom to express their views,' Union minister Prakash Javadekar said. (Photo: File | Twitter | @BJP4India)
 'The truth is people of this country irrespective of their caste or religion have the freedom to express their views,' Union minister Prakash Javadekar said. (Photo: File | Twitter | @BJP4India)

Mumbai: Referring to Naseeruddin Shah's recent Bulandshahr statement, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said India is the most secure country in the world while adding that "if anyone feels insecure here then it reflects their insecure mentality".

Speaking to ANI, Javadekar said, "If anyone feels insecure in the most secure country then it reflects their insecure mentality. The truth is people of this country irrespective of their caste or religion have the freedom to express their views. Therefore, I believe such an accusation is not appropriate."

 

Naseeruddin Shah recently commented on Bulandshahr violence incident.

"At many places, the death of a cow is being given more importance than the killing of a policeman. I feel anxious for my children because tomorrow if a mob surrounds them and asks, 'Are you a Hindu or a Muslim' they will have no answer. It worries me that I don't see the situation improving anytime soon," he said a video that was circulated on social media.

Also Read: Feel anxious for my children: Naseeruddin Shah on lynching, cow vigilantism

However, Shah later clarified his remarks saying, "I have made the statement as a worried Indian and I have previously made similar remarks. I don't know for what reason I am being branded as a traitor."

On December 3, police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a civilian identified as Sumit were killed after violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr over rumour of cow slaughter.

...
Tags: bulandshahr violence, naseeruddin shah, prakash javadekar
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s how you can spread some Christmas cheer

The best gift that one can give is the gift of good health. (Photo: AP)
 

Elon Musk says Tesla to pay customers for missed tax credits

Tesla said orders for cars placed by Oct. 15 would be eligible for the full tax credit of $7,500 and that customers would receive their cars by the end of the year. From Jan. 1, 2019, the tax credit drops to $3,750.
 

SpaceX launches first US national security space mission

The successful launch is a significant victory for billionaire Elon Musk’s privately held rocket company, which has spent years trying to break into the lucrative market for military space launches dominated by Lockheed and Boeing Co.
 

Understand dog's body language for a safer interaction

Psychologists investigating how people perceive and interpret dog's body language found they significantly underestimate and misinterpret way dogs display distress. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Cure for Aids: Scientists destroy HIV-infected cells in major breakthrough

The study was funded by the Institut Pasteur, AmfAR (American Foundation for AIDS research) and Sidaction. (Photo: AP)
 

India empowers agencies to snoop on computers; critics decry 'surveillance state'

The home ministry said late on Thursday the agencies could “intercept, monitor and decrypt any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer” under an Information Technology Act.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pak troops violate ceasefire in J&K’s Rajouri, target forward posts along LoC

Army personnel guarding the LoC retaliated sharply to the ceasefire violation. (Representational Image)

18-year-old dies after stalker sets her on fire, mother suffers heart attack

The woman was admitted to AIIMS in Rishikesh with 70 to 80 per cent burns. She was flown to Delhi in an air ambulance on Wednesday and admitted to burns ward at Safdarjung Hospital. (Representational Image)

Eye on 2019 polls: BJP to form WhatsApp groups, link members with national leadership

BJP president Amit Shah addresses party booth in-charges in Delhi. (Photo: Twitter | @AmitShah)

If BJP doesn't back off, Ram temple can be built tomorrow: Subramanian Swamy

Exuding confidence about the BJP forming government after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he said, 'The people of the three states in which BJP lost the recent Assembly elections by slight margin will definitely vote for BJP in Lok Sabha.' (Photo: File)

BJP moves SC against Calcutta HC order not allowing rath yatra in WB

An official of the apex court registry said it has received an appeal from the BJP against the high court division bench's order. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham