If BJP doesn't back off, Ram temple can be built tomorrow: Subramanian Swamy

ANI
Published Dec 24, 2018, 12:36 pm IST
Updated Dec 24, 2018, 12:40 pm IST
Swamy further asserted that Ram temple would be built before the Lok Sabha elections 2019.
Exuding confidence about the BJP forming government after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he said, 'The people of the three states in which BJP lost the recent Assembly elections by slight margin will definitely vote for BJP in Lok Sabha.' (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Monday said that if the BJP-led central government doesn't "back off then Ram temple can be constructed in Ayodhya even tomorrow".

Speaking to ANI, Swamy further asserted that Ram temple would be built before the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

 

Backing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's recent statement claiming that only BJP can build Ram temple in Ayodhya, Swamy said, "Yogi Adityanath is right in saying so. If the government doesn't back off then Ram Mandir (Ram temple) can be constructed even tomorrow. Ram Mandir (Ram temple) would be constructed ahead of Lok Sabha elections."

Exuding confidence about the BJP forming government after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he said, "The people of the three states in which BJP lost the recent Assembly elections by slight margin will definitely vote for BJP in Lok Sabha."

Speaking at Yuva Kumbh in Lucknow, Adityanath had on Sunday said that Ram temple in Ayodhya can be built only by BJP. "Some people were speaking about Ram Janmabhoomi, they were saying that they will only vote for the party that will build Ram temple. I want to assure you that whenever that happens and we'll be the ones to do it, nobody else can do it," he said.

Tags: bjp, subramanian swamy, ram temple, yogi adityanath, 2019 lok sabha polls
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




