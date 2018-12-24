search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

How much more freedom does Naseeruddin Shah need: Anupam Kher

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 24, 2018, 5:56 am IST
Updated Dec 24, 2018, 5:56 am IST
Mr Shah (68), while criticising mob violence in the country, had said that he chose not to give religious education to his children.
Anupam Kher
 Anupam Kher

Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Saturday took a dig at his occasional collaborator Naseeruddin Shah over the latter’s comment expressing fear for his children in today’s India.

Reacting to Mr Shah’s statement, which has been drawing the ire of right-wing groups and leaders, Mr Kher asked how much more freedom does Mr Shah expect in a country where “one can abuse the army and pelt stones at soldiers”.

 

Mr Kher stated, “There’s so much freedom in the country that you can abuse the army, badmouth the air chief and pelt stones at soldiers. How much more freedom do you need in a country? He (Mr Shah) said what he felt like; it doesn’t mean it’s the truth.”

Mr Shah (68), while criticising mob violence in the country, had said that he chose not to give religious education to his children. “In many, areas we are witnessing that the death of a cow has more significance than that of a police officer. I feel anxious thinking about my children. Because they don’t have a religion... tomorrow if a mob surrounds them and asks ‘are you a Hindu or a Muslim?’ they will have no answer. It worries me because I don’t see the situation improving anytime soon. These matters don’t scare me, they make me angry,” Mr Shah had said.

Later, several leaders and outfits slammed the actor with one group going so far as to book him a ticket to Karachi, Pakistan. Social media platforms were filled with comments against the actor. 

...
Tags: anupam kher, naseeruddin shah




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cure for Aids: Scientists destroy HIV-infected cells in major breakthrough

The study was funded by the Institut Pasteur, AmfAR (American Foundation for AIDS research) and Sidaction. (Photo: AP)
 

India empowers agencies to snoop on computers; critics decry 'surveillance state'

The home ministry said late on Thursday the agencies could “intercept, monitor and decrypt any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer” under an Information Technology Act.
 

London's Gatwick airport reopens again, police make two arrests

Sussex police made two arrests late on Friday in connection with the disruption and urged the public and passengers around the airport to remain vigilant.
 

'Kill your foster parents': Amazon's Alexa talks murder, sex in AI experiment

Alexa has also chatted with users about sex acts. She gave a discourse on dog defecation. And this summer, a hack Amazon traced back to China may have exposed some customers’ data, according to five people familiar with the events.
 

Andal's story is like a love affair that lingers forever: Sharanya Manivannan

I had loved Andal as a reader and a listener for a long time, and did not think she would become a character in my own writing, ever, says Sharanya Manivannan.
 

Huawei offers Rs 15,000 off, 0% EMI, cashback, exchange offers

The fifteen-day celebration will give consumers great discounts and offers across Huawei devices.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Prasada tragedy! Govt move practically impossible to enforce: Activists

For representation only

Journos’ village stay to help solve people’s woes

Kudremukh National Park

Assam told to act against militants

Ministry of Home Affairs.

Election Commission seeks to cap candidates’ expenditure

Election Commission of India

Centre to take over entire to take over raj BJP unit post-Raje?

Vasundhara Raje
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham