search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Hard workers will be rewarded, hardliners will be dealt strictly: Rahul to Cong

ANI
Published Dec 24, 2018, 11:19 am IST
Updated Dec 24, 2018, 11:19 am IST
Rahul Gandhi intends to send a message to his party men that any harm to the party will not be ignored.
After multiple meetings with Rajasthan leaders and observers, Rahul Gandhi gave the final nod to the team which will be inducted as cabinet ministers in chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s government. (Photo: File)
 After multiple meetings with Rajasthan leaders and observers, Rahul Gandhi gave the final nod to the team which will be inducted as cabinet ministers in chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s government. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi gave the party members a message stating that while hard workers will be rewarded, hardliners will be dealt with strictly, reported ANI quoting a source.

After multiple meetings with Rajasthan leaders and observers, Rahul Gandhi gave the final nod to the team which will be inducted as cabinet ministers in chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s government. As many as 23 MLAs are going to take oath on Monday including an MLA from alliance partner Rashtriya Lok Dal. However, five ministerial berths are reported to remain vacant.

 

 “Congress president intends to focus on having a cabinet with a majority being fresh faces. The cabinet can be summarised into a blend of the old guards with new energetic leaders from the state guard this will give governance a good shape,” a party leader said.

Rahul Gandhi intends to send a message to his party men that any harm to the party will not be ignored. Cabinet has been finalised for Rajasthan and for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh meetings are underway with the state leaders, a source said.

The message from Gandhi was loud and clear that anti-party activities wouldn’t be tolerated, the sources added.

The source said Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are likely to follow Rajasthan Formula. A senior Congress leader involved in the process told ANI, “Rahul Gandhi was of the opinion that those who have tried to harm the party or have ignored the party’s agenda must not be let off.”

Congress president is also expected to soon finalise the list for cabinet members for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Meanwhile, according to sources, 10 MLAs are expected to be the part of the cabinet in Chhattisgarh. The cabinet expansion is scheduled for December 25 in Raipur.

...
Tags: congress, rahul gandhi, ashok gehlot, assembly elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Elon Musk says Tesla to pay customers for missed tax credits

Tesla said orders for cars placed by Oct. 15 would be eligible for the full tax credit of $7,500 and that customers would receive their cars by the end of the year. From Jan. 1, 2019, the tax credit drops to $3,750.
 

SpaceX launches first US national security space mission

The successful launch is a significant victory for billionaire Elon Musk’s privately held rocket company, which has spent years trying to break into the lucrative market for military space launches dominated by Lockheed and Boeing Co.
 

Understand dog's body language for a safer interaction

Psychologists investigating how people perceive and interpret dog's body language found they significantly underestimate and misinterpret way dogs display distress. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Cure for Aids: Scientists destroy HIV-infected cells in major breakthrough

The study was funded by the Institut Pasteur, AmfAR (American Foundation for AIDS research) and Sidaction. (Photo: AP)
 

India empowers agencies to snoop on computers; critics decry 'surveillance state'

The home ministry said late on Thursday the agencies could “intercept, monitor and decrypt any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer” under an Information Technology Act.
 

London's Gatwick airport reopens again, police make two arrests

Sussex police made two arrests late on Friday in connection with the disruption and urged the public and passengers around the airport to remain vigilant.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ashok Gehlot government to be expanded today, 23 new ministers to be sworn-in

In the recently-concluded Assembly election in Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi led-Congress had bagged 99 out of 199 seats to wrest power from the BJP in the state. (Photo: PTI | File)

1 killed as bus with 35 ITBP personnel skids off Jammu-Srinagar highway

Trees stopped the bus from falling further down the gorge, police said. (Photo: ANI)

'My life is a clean slate now,' says 'tandoor murder' convict, out of jail

Sushil Sharma with his family at his home after he was released from Tihar jail. (Photo: PTI)

'Will only vote for Ram Temple': Rajnath interrupted during speech

Singh, who is a Lok Sabha lawmaker from Lucknow, was speaking at the Yuva Kumbh event in the Uttar Pradesh capital when members attending the function interrupted his speech for around four minutes. (Photo: File)

Undeterred by protests, 2 women below 50 yrs start trek to Sabarimala

Bindu from Malappuram and Durga of Kozhikode are on their way to the hilltop shrine in Kerala under heavy police protection. (Representational Image | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham