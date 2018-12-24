search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Congress to approach Hyderabad HC against merger of CLP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KIRAN REDDY ALTHURU
Published Dec 24, 2018, 12:33 am IST
Updated Dec 24, 2018, 12:33 am IST
Four Congress MLCs had defected to the TRS on Friday and requested the merger.
Hyderabad High Court
 Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad: The Congress which is worried about the recent merger of the Congress Legislature Party in Council into the TRS body is all set to approach the High Court to direct Upper House chairman A. Swamy Goud to withdraw his approval of the move.

Four Congress MLCs had defected to the TRS on Friday and requested the merger. The state Congress leaders rushed to Mr Goud and objected to the move. The Chairman allowed the merger on Friday evening. The next day, the Congress, left with two MLCs in the 40-member House, lost its Opposition status.

 

The Congress has now prepared a petition to file in the High Court. The legal department of the TPCC and Congress leader Shabbir Ali drafted the petition over the last couple of days.

The Congress’ argument is that Mr Goud does not have any right to merge two parties which, they contended, is the duty of the Election Commission.

The Congress is also planning to inform the court that the disqualification petitions it had given against defectors previously were kept aside for the last two years and the latest merger was immediately taken up. The Congress wants to take the stand that Friday's merger was not possible as the petitions of disqualification were pending on two out of four MLCs who submitted a letter requesting the merger.

The Congress had submitted a request to Mr Goud in 2016 and 2017 to disqualify Mr M.S. Prabhakar Rao and Mr K. Damodar Reddy respectively when they joined the TRS. Now, both of them signed the request for Friday's merger. The Congress’ line of argument is: “Can the Chairman take a decision on the merger when the disqualification petition by the Congress has not been addressed?”

Speaking to this newspaper, Mr Shabbir Ali said, “We will be filing the petition in the High Court in a day or two. This is really unfair. How can the Chairman take the decision on the merger? This is in the hands of the Election Commission.

The Chairman did not take up the petitions that were given to disqualify our MLCs and kept it pending for the last two years. But, he has immediately taken up the merger petition that was given by the defectors from the Congress. All these questions will be raised in the court.”

...
Tags: hyderabad high court
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cure for Aids: Scientists destroy HIV-infected cells in major breakthrough

The study was funded by the Institut Pasteur, AmfAR (American Foundation for AIDS research) and Sidaction. (Photo: AP)
 

India empowers agencies to snoop on computers; critics decry 'surveillance state'

The home ministry said late on Thursday the agencies could “intercept, monitor and decrypt any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer” under an Information Technology Act.
 

London's Gatwick airport reopens again, police make two arrests

Sussex police made two arrests late on Friday in connection with the disruption and urged the public and passengers around the airport to remain vigilant.
 

'Kill your foster parents': Amazon's Alexa talks murder, sex in AI experiment

Alexa has also chatted with users about sex acts. She gave a discourse on dog defecation. And this summer, a hack Amazon traced back to China may have exposed some customers’ data, according to five people familiar with the events.
 

Andal's story is like a love affair that lingers forever: Sharanya Manivannan

I had loved Andal as a reader and a listener for a long time, and did not think she would become a character in my own writing, ever, says Sharanya Manivannan.
 

Huawei offers Rs 15,000 off, 0% EMI, cashback, exchange offers

The fifteen-day celebration will give consumers great discounts and offers across Huawei devices.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Indecisive state troubles patients

Further, the government says that the policy can’t be implemented under the National Health Mission, as rare diseases require specialists who fall in the tertiary healthcare sector, while the NHM is only for primary and secondary healthcare.

Policy adviser: Most Muslim girls leave schooling midway

Dr Amir Ullah Khan issuing cheques to orphan students during the distribution of financial assistance of the Foundation for Economic and Educational Development (FEED).

Souvenir coins at parks for Hyderabad promotion

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority

Hyderabad: Now, health threat from veggies too

Colistin is allegedly widely used in the Indian poultry industry.

'Statistics manipulated to distort facts': Sitaram Yechury attacks PM Modi

'The method adopted by Modi surpasses Goebells,' he said, drawing a parallel with Hitler's Propaganda Minister during the Nazi rule in Germany. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham