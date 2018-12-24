search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Eye on 2019 polls: BJP to form WhatsApp groups, link members with national leadership

PTI
Published Dec 24, 2018, 12:59 pm IST
Updated Dec 24, 2018, 12:59 pm IST
The booth in-charges were told to study causes of BJP's defeat in previous years and ensure contact with all the voters in their booth.
BJP president Amit Shah addresses party booth in-charges in Delhi. (Photo: Twitter | @AmitShah)
 BJP president Amit Shah addresses party booth in-charges in Delhi. (Photo: Twitter | @AmitShah)

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to form a chain of WhatsApp groups, linking party workers with its national leadership in to strengthen communication channels between them ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

BJP's national general secretary (organisation) Ram Lal said "a chain of WhatsApp groups linking Panna Pramukh up to national level leaders will be set up by January next year."

 

"Panna Pramukh" are booth level BJP workers who are responsible for keeping in touch with voters named in one page (panna) of an electoral roll in a constituency.

During the first conclave of BJP's booth in-charges in Delhi, in which senior party leaders including party president Amit Shah were present, Lal advised booth workers to meet at least 10 families every week who do not support BJP and persuade them to vote for the party in 2019 polls.

"If you meet 10 such families, till the next Lok Sabha elections party will reach up to around 25 lakh such new families in Delhi," he said.

He also advised them to prepare a list of "influential" people residing in the area of their booths and also hold gatherings to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio programme "Mann Ki Baat".

The booth in-charges were also told to study causes of BJP's defeat in previous years and ensure contact with all the voters in their booth.

The party leaders also mounted attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi and AAP convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Lal asked them not to get influenced by "lies" of the AAP and the Congress and raise the slogan: "Congress Desh Lootati Hai, Rahul Jhooth Bolte Hain (Congress loots the country, Rahul lies)".

Union minister Vijay Goel said "slackness" cannot be afforded because the BJP is pitted against the AAP and Congress which are involved in "lies and treachery".

He attacked Kejriwal over the air pollution problem in New Delhi, saying: "Earlier he used to cough, now the whole city coughs because AAP rules in Delhi."

Union minister Harsh Vardhan representing Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat said: "Delhi people now know the reality of the AAP and Congress and will give them a befitting reply even if they form an alliance for 2019."

He also accused Kejriwal's government of denying benefits of Ayushman Bharat scheme to Delhi people.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said the party workers will retain all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and make Narendra Modi Prime Minister for the second term.

The party leaders also asked the workers to "expose" failures of Kejriwal government by holding discussions on its "vision document" and posting pictures like overcrowded buses, filth at Mohalla clinics, road potholes on social media platforms.

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, bjp whatsapp groups, bjp president amit shah, pm modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s how you can spread some Christmas cheer

The best gift that one can give is the gift of good health. (Photo: AP)
 

Elon Musk says Tesla to pay customers for missed tax credits

Tesla said orders for cars placed by Oct. 15 would be eligible for the full tax credit of $7,500 and that customers would receive their cars by the end of the year. From Jan. 1, 2019, the tax credit drops to $3,750.
 

SpaceX launches first US national security space mission

The successful launch is a significant victory for billionaire Elon Musk’s privately held rocket company, which has spent years trying to break into the lucrative market for military space launches dominated by Lockheed and Boeing Co.
 

Understand dog's body language for a safer interaction

Psychologists investigating how people perceive and interpret dog's body language found they significantly underestimate and misinterpret way dogs display distress. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Cure for Aids: Scientists destroy HIV-infected cells in major breakthrough

The study was funded by the Institut Pasteur, AmfAR (American Foundation for AIDS research) and Sidaction. (Photo: AP)
 

India empowers agencies to snoop on computers; critics decry 'surveillance state'

The home ministry said late on Thursday the agencies could “intercept, monitor and decrypt any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer” under an Information Technology Act.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

If BJP doesn't back off, Ram temple can be built tomorrow: Subramanian Swamy

Exuding confidence about the BJP forming government after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he said, 'The people of the three states in which BJP lost the recent Assembly elections by slight margin will definitely vote for BJP in Lok Sabha.' (Photo: File)

BJP moves SC against Calcutta HC order not allowing rath yatra in WB

An official of the apex court registry said it has received an appeal from the BJP against the high court division bench's order. (Photo: File)

7 people killed after 50-vehicle pile-up due to dense fog in Haryana

The accident took place on the Rohtak-Rewari highway. (Photo: ANI)

TRS juggernaut rolls on in 2018, KCR shifts focus to Lok Sabha polls

TRS won 88 of the 119 assembly seats, riding the popularity of a slew of its government's welfare projects, including the farmer-centric schemes, quelling challenges from the Congress-led front and BJP. (Photo: File)

Swearing-in ceremony of 23 ministers of newly-formed Rajasthan govt underway

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham