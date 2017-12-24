Karnataka Rakshana Vedike demands job quota for Kannadigas

BENGALURU: Demanding immediate implementation of Dr. Sarojini Mahishi Committee report, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) held a mammoth protest rally from National College Grounds in Basavanagudi to Freedom Park, on Saturday.

Over 50,000 activists of the KRV, a pro-Kannada outfit, took part in the rally demanding job reservation for Kannadigas in public and private sectors. The rally that started from National College Grounds around 11.30 am passed through Minerva circle, J. C. Road, Town Hall, K. G. Road and Mysore Bank Circle before culminating at the Freedom Park, disrupting vehicular movement.

The agitators, who had come from across the state, shouted slogans demanding job reservation for Kannadigas. In its memorandum to the Chief Minister, KRV listed eight points related to job reservations for Kannadigas in state government, central government offices in the state, PSUs and also in private companies.

They demanded immediate implementation of recommendations of the Sarojini Mahishi Committee.

T. A. Narayanagowda, President of the KRV, said that increased migration from other parts of the country to the state had taken away job opportunities from natives. “Kannadigas in Karnataka are left with no jobs due to migratory population. Its hightime that the government implements Sarojini Mahishi Committee report immediately, in the interest of Kannadigas.”

After Housing Minister M. Krishnappa received the memorandum on behalf of the government, the agitators ended the protest peacefully. “If the government does not meet our demands soon, we will intensify the protest in all districts of the state,” Mr. Narayanagowda added.