SC dismisses Telangana HC's directions to SIT in MLAs poaching case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has dismissed the directions of the Telangana High Court allowing a special investigation team of the Telangana Police to probe into an alleged attempt to poach four TRS MLAs.

The two-judge apex court bench, comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and Vikram Nath, asked the High Court to consider the petition filed by the accused seeking the transfer of the case to CBI on its own merit.

The bench, however, rejected a plea to set aside the High Court's directions asking the accused to surrender before the police.

The bench asked the High Court to consider the bail applications of the accused, if filed by them.