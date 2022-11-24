  
Nation Current Affairs 24 Nov 2022 Forest staff demands ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Forest staff demands security before resuming field work

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AARTI KASHYAP
Published Nov 24, 2022, 7:42 am IST
Updated Nov 24, 2022, 7:42 am IST
Minister for Forest A Indrakaran Reddy and Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar carry the bier of forest range officer Srinivasa Rao during the funeral at Eerlapudi in Raghunadhapalem mandal in Khammam district on Wednesday. (DC)
 Minister for Forest A Indrakaran Reddy and Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar carry the bier of forest range officer Srinivasa Rao during the funeral at Eerlapudi in Raghunadhapalem mandal in Khammam district on Wednesday. (DC)

HYDERABAD: Pained over losing a colleague and attacks on others going unabated, Telangana forest service officers have decided to take a tough stand and demanded that the state government take immediate steps, including providing arms to frontline staff to prevent further attacks.

The forest staff will also send a strong message to their political bosses reminding them of the promise to evict the gutti koya tribals from Telangana. Members of the tribe, who have migrated from Chhattisgarh, were involved in the killing of forest range officer Ch. Srinivasa Rao in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Tuesday.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had on several occasions assured to evict Gothikoyas but did not honour the promise.

M. Raja Ramana Reddy, general secretary of State Forest Service Officers Association, told Deccan Chronicle that a delegation would submit their charter of demands  to the principal chief conservator of forest R.M. Dobriyal on Thursday.

Significantly, the association will press for clear instructions from the state government on how to deal with illegal podu cultivation.

“We also appeal to all parties to stop politicising the issue as it aggravates the problem,” he said adding that the association would also demand enhancing compensation from the current Rs.50 lakh to the kin of the slain officer.

Meanwhile, the forest officials across the State continued their protests and boycotted the ongoing survey of podu lands and gram sabhas. They will resume it only if they are provided adequate security besides providing them arms for self-defence.

At a memorial meet organised in the district forest office in Jagtial district, DFO A. Venkateshwarlu said the brutal killing of Rao had demoralised the staff who are living in constant fear.

Dharmapuri forest range officer Srinath said the forest staff was targeted for discharging duties. It is the minimum responsibility of the state government to protect and secure them, he said

Gandhari forest range officer Ravi Mohan Bhatt said that forest officials across the state decided not to go for field visit for survey of podu lands.

In erstwhile Adilabad district, the forest staff boycotted gram sabhas. The teams comprising forest and revenue staff conducted a survey of podu lands on the field and now grama sabhas are being held before the state government going to issue pattas to the podu lands being cultivated for a long time by the tribals and non-tribals.     

Forest staff including women staged dharnas in front of collectorates protesting against the death of Srinivas Rao and submitted a memorandum to the respective collectors.

...
Tags: telangana forest department, forest department staff, telangana forest service officers
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 24 November 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

A minor Bihari girl who was forced into prostitution by Bihar based human traffickers was rescued by Secunderabad Railway Protection Force (RPF) and handed over to her parents on Wednesday. (DC)

Secunderabad RPF rescues Bihari girl from human trafficking racket

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with State President Kamal Nath during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur district, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Congress infighting up in Rajasthan before Bharat Jodo Yatra enters state

The armed personnel and hospital’s security however claimed that they were allowing patients and their attendants inside. (Photo by arrangement)

Patients, commuters bear burden of I-T raids

File photo of Marri Shashidhar Reddy. (Photo: ANI)

Shashidhar Reddy to join BJP tomorrow



MOST POPULAR

 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

Four movies and 14 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Telugu movie Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam (By arrangement)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Any ruling party at Centre can appoint a 'yes man' as CEC, says Supreme Court

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

SC asks Centre to produce file related to appointment of Arun Goel

Election Commissioner Arun Goel (Image: PTI)

Congress leader moves SC seeking review of its order on 10% EWS quota

Supreme Court of India (PTI file)

Border violence: Assam forest office torched, two vehicles in Meghalaya set on fire

Four people, including a forest guard, were killed in violence at the Assam-Meghalaya border after the police intercepted a truck transporting illegal timber in the early hours of Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Centre eases rules for international arrivals

The requirement to submit a negative RT-PCR report or details of the primary vaccination schedule has also been done away with for international arrivals. (PTI File)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->