  
Nation Current Affairs 24 Nov 2022 EC Arun Goel's ...
Nation, Current Affairs

EC Arun Goel's appointment file was cleared with 'lightning speed': SC

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 24, 2022, 11:35 am IST
Updated Nov 24, 2022, 12:52 pm IST
Former bureaucrat Arun Goel while assuming charge as the Election Commissioner at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
 Former bureaucrat Arun Goel while assuming charge as the Election Commissioner at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned the "haste" and "tearing hurry" in appointing Arun Goel as Election Commissioner. The Centre vehemently resisted the observations, with the attorney general asking the court to "hold its mouth" for a while and look into the issue in entirety.

At the outset, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice K M Joseph perused the Centre's original file pertaining to Goel's appointment as EC, and said, "What kind of evaluation is this? Although, we are not questioning the merits of Arun Goel's credentials but the process."

As the bench questioned the "lightning speed" with which Goel was appointed as an EC and also that his file did not even move within departments for 24 hours, the Centre through Attorney General R Venkataramani vehemently urged the bench not to make observations without looking into the entire issue pertaining to the appointment process.

"Please hold your mouth for a while. I request to look into the issue in entirety," the top-most law officer told the bench.

Justice Ajay Rastogi, who is also a part of the bench, told Venkataramani, "You have to listen to the court carefully and answer the questions. We are not on individual candidates but on the process."

The attorney general said he is bound to answer the questions of the court.

The top court said the 1985-batch IAS officer got voluntary retirement from service in a single day, his file was cleared by the Law Ministry in a single day, a panel of four names were put up before the prime minister and Goel's name got the nod from the President within 24 hours.

The bench, which also comprised Justices Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy and CT Ravikumar, said none of the four names in the panel were "carefully hand-picked" by the Law Minister so that they could complete a six-year tenure.

Venkataramani responded that there is a mechanism and criteria for selection and there cannot be a scenario where the government has to look back at every officers' track record and ensure that he completes the six-year tenure.

Under the Election Commission (Conditions of Service of Election Commissioners and Transaction of Business) Act, 1991, an EC can have a tenure of six years or up to the age of 65, whichever is earlier.

Referring to Goel's appointment, the Attorney General said his profile is important and not the voluntary retirement which is being made an issue.

The bench said the 1991 Act says that the EC's tenure is of six years and the government has to ensure that the person who holds the post completes the stipulated period.

The top court said it is "struggling" to find the reasons and objects on how the Law Minister selected a panel of four names who were not going to complete the stipulated six-year tenure.

The hearing in the matter is underway and the bench said the original file pertaining to Goel's appointment be returned.

The apex court perused the original file of Goel's appointment as an EC, which was placed before the bench by the Centre in pursuance of Wednesday's direction given by the top court.

It is hearing a batch of pleas seeking a collegium-like system for the appointment of ECs and the Chief Election Commissioner.

On Wednesday, Goel's appointment as an EC came under the scrutiny by the top court which had sought from the Centre the original records pertaining to his appointment for perusal, saying it wanted to know whether there was any "hanky panky".

The top court, which had rejected the Centre's objections to its order for producing the original file, had said it wants to know whether everything was "hunky dory" in the appointment process as claimed by the government.

On November 19, Goel, a Punjab cadre IAS officer, was appointed as election commissioner.

Goel would be in line to be the next CEC after incumbent Rajiv Kumar demits office in February 2025. His total tenure in the Election Commission would be of over five years.

He will join Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey on the poll panel.

There was a vacancy in the Election Commission (EC) following the retirement of previous CEC Sushil Chandra in May.

Goel was the secretary in the Ministry of Heavy Industries till recently and his voluntary retirement came into effect on November 18. He has also served in the Union culture ministry.

...
Tags: chief election commissioner of india, supreme court of india, arun goel
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Arun Goel assumes charge as Election Commissioner
Any ruling party at Centre can appoint a 'yes man' as CEC, says Supreme Court

Latest From Nation

Five accused persons were sentenced to seven years in RI, while another person was sentenced to one year in RI. (Representational DC image)

10 accused in bank fraud sentenced to RI

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC dismisses Telangana HC's directions to SIT in MLAs poaching case

Nirav Modi (PTI file image)

Nirav Modi seeks permission to appeal extradition to India in UK top court

The port authorities clarified that 70 per cent of the work has now been completed but for the last few months, the construction was halted due to the protests. (PTI file image)

Ongoing protests may delay completion of Adani port in Kerala's Vizhinjam



MOST POPULAR

 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

Four movies and 14 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Telugu movie Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam (By arrangement)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Nirav Modi seeks permission to appeal extradition to India in UK top court

Nirav Modi (PTI file image)

SC asks Centre to produce file related to appointment of Arun Goel

Election Commissioner Arun Goel (Image: PTI)

Congress leader moves SC seeking review of its order on 10% EWS quota

Supreme Court of India (PTI file)

Border violence: Assam forest office torched, two vehicles in Meghalaya set on fire

Four people, including a forest guard, were killed in violence at the Assam-Meghalaya border after the police intercepted a truck transporting illegal timber in the early hours of Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Centre eases rules for international arrivals

The requirement to submit a negative RT-PCR report or details of the primary vaccination schedule has also been done away with for international arrivals. (PTI File)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->