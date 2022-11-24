  
Nation Current Affairs 24 Nov 2022 BJP committed to bri ...
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP committed to bring UCC once democratic discussions are over: Shah

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 24, 2022, 1:19 pm IST
Updated Nov 24, 2022, 1:19 pm IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (AFP)
 Union Home Minister Amit Shah (AFP)

New Delhi: The BJP is committed to bring the Uniform Civil Code after all democratic debates and discussions are concluded, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday.

When asked about the UCC, Shah said it is the BJP's promise to the people of this country from the Jan Sangh days.

"Not only the BJP, the Constituent Assembly had also advised the Parliament and states to bring UCC at an opportune time, because for any secular country, laws should not be on the basis of religion. If nation and state are secular, how can laws be based on religion? For every believer, there should be one law passed by Parliament or the state Assemblies," Shah said during Times Summit.

Over a period of time, this commitment of the Constituent Assembly was forgotten, the home minister claimed.

"Except the BJP, no other party is in favour of the Uniform Civil Code. In a democracy, healthy debate is a necessity. There is a need for open and healthy debate on the issue," he said.

The Home Ministry said in three BJP ruled states, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Gujarat, a panel under the chairmanship of retired Supreme Court and High Court chief justices has been formed where people of different faith are putting forth their views.

"We will take action on the basis of recommendations coming after this exercise. The BJP is committed to bring UCC once all democratic discussions are over," he said.

...
Tags: uniform civil code (ucc), amit shah, amit shah on uniform civil code
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

A cooker fitted with detonator, wires and batteries found during the investigation after an explosion in an auto-rickshaw in Mangaluru, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood on Sunday said that the explosion was an 'act of terror'. (Photo: PTI)

Little-known outfit IRC claims responsibility for Mangaluru blast

The government has appointed the Tamil Nadu Urban Fund and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TUFIDCO) as the nodal agency for the road development project and it would ensure that the roads were of the best quality, the release said. (PTI file image)

CM orders release of Rs 2,200 crore for developing urban roads

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, in Palanpur, Thursday, Nov. 24 2022. (Photo: PTI)

This election is about deciding Gujarat's fate for next 25 yrs: PM Modi

The Chief Minister said that the present BJP government in the state was taking all measures to fulfill the expectations of the people. (DC image)

CM Bommai at Jana Sankalpa Yatra in Jagalur, Davangere



MOST POPULAR

 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

Four movies and 14 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Telugu movie Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam (By arrangement)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC asks Centre to produce file related to appointment of Arun Goel

Election Commissioner Arun Goel (Image: PTI)

Congress leader moves SC seeking review of its order on 10% EWS quota

Supreme Court of India (PTI file)

Border violence: Assam forest office torched, two vehicles in Meghalaya set on fire

Four people, including a forest guard, were killed in violence at the Assam-Meghalaya border after the police intercepted a truck transporting illegal timber in the early hours of Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Centre eases rules for international arrivals

The requirement to submit a negative RT-PCR report or details of the primary vaccination schedule has also been done away with for international arrivals. (PTI File)

MEA staffer held for spying

It is believed that Srikrishna, who is a contractual worker, was paid a decent amount of money for sharing copies of the documents. — Representational image/File
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->