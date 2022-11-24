  
Nation Current Affairs 24 Nov 2022 Andhra Pradesh high ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh high court asks CBI to probe Nellore court theft case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 24, 2022, 11:52 pm IST
Updated Nov 24, 2022, 11:54 pm IST
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (Wikimedia)
 Andhra Pradesh High Court. (Wikimedia)

TIRUPATI: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday asked the CBI to probe the theft from the IVth Additional Judicial First-Class Magistrate Court in Nellore. The case majorly involves a state minister and a TD leader.

A division bench of Chief Justice Prashant Mishra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu issued the order after a defamation case was filed by Telugu Desam leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy against state agriculture minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy.

The Nellore principal district judge had ruled that the investigation into the theft case was not done properly and it would be better if an independent agency probed the matter. Hence, the HC took up suo motu hearing of the case as a public interest litigation (PIL).

The issue was taken up as a suo motu PIL in response to a letter addressed by the high court’s registrar (Vigilance) to its registrar (judicial) as per the CJ's directives.

In July, principal secretary (home) Kumar Vishwajeet filed an affidavit in the court on behalf of the state government. It said the government had no objection to the transfer of investigation to any other agency. Minister Kakani informed this to the court.

It was in December 2017 that the then opposition party MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy accused TD leader and then minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy of amassing huge wealth through dubious means and released some documents as proof.

Somireddy complained to the police that the documents released by Kakani were forged. A charge sheet was filed in the case.

Curiously, the material presented before the court in that case was stolen from there a few days after Kakani became a minister. Unidentified persons stole a bag reportedly containing documents, stamps and electronic items, from the court. Based on the complaint by court staff, the police filed a case, launched an investigation and arrested two suspects. The guilt on them is yet to be established.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh high court, kakani govardhan reddy, somireddy chandramohan reddy, nellore court theft case
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Latest From Nation

N ational convener of Yuva Chetna, Rohit Kumar Singh. (Photo: Twitter)

Time for uniform civil code, says Yuva Chetna convener

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (Wikimedia)

HC slaps fine of 1 lakh each on 14 farmers for misleading it for favourable orders

The district tourism council (DTC) recently discussed ways for improving road connectivity in the Eastern Ghats to boost ecotourism activity. (Representational image: Wikipedia)

240-km long Araku-Ichchapuram Eastern Ghats corridor mooted to boost tourism

Several officers asked the government to clarify its current policy on forest land encroachment — DC Image

No politics over ‘podu’ lands, warn forest officials



MOST POPULAR

 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

Four movies and 14 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Telugu movie Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam (By arrangement)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC asks Centre to produce file related to appointment of Arun Goel

Election Commissioner Arun Goel (Image: PTI)

MEA staffer held for spying

It is believed that Srikrishna, who is a contractual worker, was paid a decent amount of money for sharing copies of the documents. — Representational image/File

EC Arun Goel's appointment file was cleared with 'lightning speed': SC

Former bureaucrat Arun Goel while assuming charge as the Election Commissioner at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

CV Ananda Bose to take oath as new governor of West Bengal on Wednesday

CV Ananda Bose will take oath as the new governor of West Bengal on Wednesday (ANI file image)

Dropping of weapons through drones in Jammu area: Less number of incidents reported

Incidence of airdropping of weapons, explosives and narcotic drugs by Pakistani drones in areas close to the International Border with Pakistan in the Jammu region has decreased during the past three months. (Representational Photo:AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->