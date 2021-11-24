Nation Current Affairs 24 Nov 2021 Union Cabinet likely ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Union Cabinet likely to approve bill to repeal farm laws today

ANI
Published Nov 24, 2021, 9:20 am IST
Updated Nov 24, 2021, 9:20 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier on Friday, announced that the Centre will repeal the three farm laws
A farmer reacts after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws, at Singhu Border in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 A farmer reacts after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws, at Singhu Border in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet is likely to approve the proposal to withdraw the three farm laws in the meeting on Wednesday, sources said.

"Union Cabinet is likely to take up on Wednesday, November 24 the withdrawal of the three Farm laws for approval. The Bills for withdrawal of the laws shall then be introduced in the forthcoming Parliament session," sources in the government told ANI.

 

The Government of India has listed 'The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021' in the legislative business to be taken up in Lok Sabha during the winter session of Parliament beginning November 29.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier on Friday, announced that the Centre will repeal the three farm laws and bring necessary bills in the winter session of Parliament beginning later this month.

The Prime Minister had also announced that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Farmers have been protesting against the government's three farm laws since the Centre had passed the laws in 2020.

 

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 seeks to repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 has been listed for introduction and passage. It is among 26 new bills on the agenda of the government.

...
Tags: farm laws, farmer protests
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Gautam Gambhir (ANI file image)

Gautam Gambhir receives death threat from ‘ISIS Kashmir’

A man works in a paddy field. (AP Photo)

No clarity on paddy procurement by Centre: Telangana govt

A medical worker prepares a syringe with a vaccine against the novel coronavirus COVID-19. (Photo: AFP)

India records 9,283 fresh Covid cases, active caseload lowest in 537 days

Former JD(U) leader Pavan Verma meets West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as he joins TMC, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (PTI)

Kirti, Pawan Varma join TMC in Didi's presence



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

BCCI's 'halal' meat recommendation for Indian cricketers raises eyebrows

A former India cricketer said exclusion of beef and pork items is not surprising though it was never documented before. (AFP)
 

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif prep up for the Big Day

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
 

Delta AY.4.2 COVID variant less likely to show any symptoms: UK study

The data show that only 33 per cent of those with the mutation had these classic symptoms, compared to 46 per cent of those with Delta. (PTI Photo)
 

DC Cares | Hyderabad: Reckless parking compounds city’s traffic woes

Cars parked in two lines at Abids on Wednesday. (Photo: DC/R.Pavan)
 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Plea against PM's image on vaccine certificate: Kerala HC seeks Centre, state stand

Part of COVID-19 vaccine certificate with PM Narendra Modi's photo. (By Arrangement)

SC agri panel member urges CJI to release report on farm laws

The three-member panel had submitted the report to the apex court on March 19. (PTI Photo)

Arrest of Kashmiri rights activist Khurram Parvez draws huge criticism

Kashmiri human rights activist Khurram Parvez (Facebook)

Central Vista: SC dismisses plea challenging change in land use of plot

The Central Vista revamp, announced in September 2019 envisages a new triangular Parliament building. (PTI file image)

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Noida International Airport on Nov 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->