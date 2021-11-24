Telangana CS warned over statues on roads

Hyderabad: Faulting officials for not executing the directions of the Supreme Court on not installing any statute on the pavements, roads and public places, the Telangana High Court on Tuesday cautioned the state Chief Secretary to be attentive on this issue.

A bench, comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice A. Rajasheker Reddy, made it clear to the government that it would consider the issue seriously if it came to know about any further violations of the Supreme Court guidelines and the GO issued on February 18, 2013, by the then unified State of Andhra Pradesh prohibiting the erection of statues on roadsides and in the middle of the road.

Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma warned the government that contempt proceedings would be initiated in the event of any violations.

The bench issued the directions in a Taken-up Writ petition filed by the High Court, which was registered in July 2021, when then Chief Justice Hima Kohli was felt bad with the attitude of civic officials.