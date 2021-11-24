Nation Current Affairs 24 Nov 2021 No provision in law ...
Nation, Current Affairs

No provision in law to give reservation in liquor shop allocations, says HC

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Nov 24, 2021, 12:32 am IST
Updated Nov 24, 2021, 12:32 am IST
The court refused to stay the GO fixing the reservations for these categories
The HC’s observations gained significance in the backdrop of the state government already allotting outlets to applicants through draw of lots. (Representational Photo:AFP)
 The HC’s observations gained significance in the backdrop of the state government already allotting outlets to applicants through draw of lots. (Representational Photo:AFP)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday made it clear there is no provision in the Constitution for reservation in the allotment of liquor retail outlets. The court also said the existing reservation followed by the state would also go as it was not in tune with the provisions of law.

The HC’s observations gained significance in the backdrop of the state government already allotting outlets to applicants through draw of lots. It reserved 15 per cent shops to the Gouda community, 10 per cent for Scheduled Castes and five per cent to Scheduled Tribes. The court refused to stay the GO fixing the reservations for these categories.

 

Significantly, when the state’s decision to reserve the outlets was challenged before a single bench, the court heard the matter and kept the judgment pending. The government took advantage of this and went ahead with the allotment of shops.

Meanwhile, Telangana Republican Party filed a PIL claiming the percentage of reservation fixed for SCs and STs was meagre as compared to their population sizes. The petitioners wanted reservations on pro-rata basis which they said should be 15.45 per cent for SCs and 9.08 per cent for STs.

The division bench of Chief Justice Satish Sharma and Justice Rajasheker Reddy felt the existing percentage of reservation provided by the Telangana government for Gouds, SCs and STs was also not in consonance with the law. The government, though, has been “very kind enough  to allocate such a percentage of liquor shops to these segments of the population.”    

 

Chief Justice Sharma asked counsel for petitioner to show the provision of  law, if any, which enabled the government to provide such reservations. The case was adjourned for a month as counsel for petitioner sought time to submit further contentions.

...
Tags: liquor retailing, reservation, scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, gouda community
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The ED had initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of eight FIRs registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Hyderabad. Representational Image. (DC File Image)

ED attaches assets in IMS scam

The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), a Delhi-based research institute, was deployed to study issues in the cantonment area. Representational Image. (DC File Image)

Building modification may be possible in SCB areas soon

City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi said that even after we gave them the appointment for a meeting, they held such protests. (DC Image)

Mayor condemns BJP protests at GHMC

Those who jumped signals said they did it because they did not have time to wait for 10-15 minutes at every signal and no one actually caught them. Representational Image. (DC Image)

Road rules go for a toss, traffic cops blame system



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif prep up for the Big Day

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
 

Delta AY.4.2 COVID variant less likely to show any symptoms: UK study

The data show that only 33 per cent of those with the mutation had these classic symptoms, compared to 46 per cent of those with Delta. (PTI Photo)
 

DC Cares | Hyderabad: Reckless parking compounds city’s traffic woes

Cars parked in two lines at Abids on Wednesday. (Photo: DC/R.Pavan)
 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Plea against PM's image on vaccine certificate: Kerala HC seeks Centre, state stand

Part of COVID-19 vaccine certificate with PM Narendra Modi's photo. (By Arrangement)

SC-appointed panel member writes to CJI urging early release of report on farm laws

The three-member panel had submitted the report to the apex court on March 19. (PTI Photo)

Central Vista: SC dismisses plea challenging change in land use of plot

The Central Vista revamp, announced in September 2019 envisages a new triangular Parliament building. (PTI file image)

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Noida International Airport on Nov 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

India logs 7,579 new Covid cases, lowest in 543 days

A pedestrian walks past a wall mural highlighting the benefits of vaccination and urging people to get vaccinated against the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->