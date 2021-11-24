Nation Current Affairs 24 Nov 2021 No clarity on paddy ...
Nation, Current Affairs

No clarity on paddy procurement by Centre: Telangana govt

PTI
Published Nov 24, 2021, 10:38 am IST
Updated Nov 24, 2021, 10:38 am IST
Centre has responded positively to Rao's demand that the annual grain purchase target should be announced in advance
A man works in a paddy field. (AP Photo)
 A man works in a paddy field. (AP Photo)

Hyderabad: There was no categorical assurance from the Centre on the quantity of paddy that it would procure from Telangana this season, even as the NDA government made it clear that it would not purchase parboiled rice, the state government has said.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao along with some of his cabinet colleagues and senior officials has been camping in the national capital on the issues on paddy purchase and others.

 

A high-level delegation of state ministers and MPs held lengthy discussions with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Civil Supplies Minister Piyush Goel separately in New Delhi on Tuesday for nearly three and a half hours, a release from the Chief Minister's office said on late Tuesday night.

The discussions will continue on November 26 as there was no headway.

The central government has not given any clarification on the issue of purchase of paddy harvested by the Telangana farmers this monsoon season. The Union ministers have said they will clarify on November 26 as to how much ordinary rice will be bought, the release said.

 

However, the Centre has responded positively to Rao's demand that the annual grain purchase target should be announced in advance.

Appreciating Rao's suggestion, the Prime Minister Narendra Modiled government clarified that henceforth, the purchase quantities of annual grain will be announced in advance and the new policy will be implemented from next year. The policy will be applicable to all states, the CMO said.

The Telangana government and BJP party engaged in war of words making allegations and counter allegation on paddy procurement policy of the Centre.

 

...
Tags: paddy procurement
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Gautam Gambhir (ANI file image)

Gautam Gambhir receives death threat from ‘ISIS Kashmir’

A medical worker prepares a syringe with a vaccine against the novel coronavirus COVID-19. (Photo: AFP)

India records 9,283 fresh Covid cases, active caseload lowest in 537 days

A farmer reacts after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws, at Singhu Border in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Union Cabinet likely to approve bill to repeal farm laws today

Former JD(U) leader Pavan Verma meets West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as he joins TMC, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (PTI)

Kirti, Pawan Varma join TMC in Didi's presence



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

BCCI's 'halal' meat recommendation for Indian cricketers raises eyebrows

A former India cricketer said exclusion of beef and pork items is not surprising though it was never documented before. (AFP)
 

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif prep up for the Big Day

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
 

Delta AY.4.2 COVID variant less likely to show any symptoms: UK study

The data show that only 33 per cent of those with the mutation had these classic symptoms, compared to 46 per cent of those with Delta. (PTI Photo)
 

DC Cares | Hyderabad: Reckless parking compounds city’s traffic woes

Cars parked in two lines at Abids on Wednesday. (Photo: DC/R.Pavan)
 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Union Cabinet likely to approve bill to repeal farm laws today

A farmer reacts after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws, at Singhu Border in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

India records 9,283 fresh Covid cases, active caseload lowest in 537 days

A medical worker prepares a syringe with a vaccine against the novel coronavirus COVID-19. (Photo: AFP)

Plea against PM's image on vaccine certificate: Kerala HC seeks Centre, state stand

Part of COVID-19 vaccine certificate with PM Narendra Modi's photo. (By Arrangement)

SC agri panel member urges CJI to release report on farm laws

The three-member panel had submitted the report to the apex court on March 19. (PTI Photo)

Arrest of Kashmiri rights activist Khurram Parvez draws huge criticism

Kashmiri human rights activist Khurram Parvez (Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->