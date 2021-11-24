Nation Current Affairs 24 Nov 2021 Kerala woman’s ...
Kerala woman’s adoption ordeal to end soon

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 24, 2021, 3:20 am IST
Updated Nov 24, 2021, 6:46 am IST
The DNA test result has brought great relief to Anupama and Ajith who have been agitating in front of the council headquarters
Anupama had accused her father Jayachandran, a local CPM leader, of taking away the baby soon after his birth on October 19, 2020. (Twitter)
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ordeal of a woman to get back her baby which was forcibly given away for adoption allegedly by her father a year ago, is now coming to an end. The DNA test conducted here has confirmed that Anupama S. Chandran a former student activist and her partner B. Ajith Kumar are the biological parents of the baby boy, who was given up for adoption without their consent.

The baby boy who was given for adoption to a couple based in Andhra Pradesh by Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW), was brought back to Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday night following the direction issued by Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

 

The bio samples of the couple and the child were collected on Monday for the DNA test which was carried out at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology in Thiruvananthapuram. The DNA test result has brought great relief to Anupama and Ajith who have been agitating in front of the council headquarters here seeking the child back.

Since the matter is pending before the Family Court here, Anupama will have to wait for a judicial order to get her baby back. The DNA report was handed over to the Child Welfare Committee in a sealed cover on Tuesday. Though the Family Court had posted the case for November 30, in light of the DNA report the authorities are likely to approach the court to advance the hearing and settle the case at the earliest.

 

Reacting to the DNA test result, Anupama told mediapersons, “I am extremely happy about the DNA test confirmation. No words to express my happiness. I hope to get my baby back soon. However, I will continue my protest demanding action against those responsible for all that has happened.”

Anupama had accused her father Jayachandran, a local CPM leader, of taking away the baby soon after his birth on October 19, 2020. When she protested, her mother promised they would bring up the baby at a secret place until her elder sister’s marriage. But after the marriage the family members told Anupama that she would never get back her child. At that time she realised her baby had been abandoned.

 

Since his daughter had a baby with a man who was already married to another woman, Jayachandran thought it would bring dishonour to the family and lower his standing in the society. Hence he took away the baby and gave it to the council for adoption. While he maintained that Anupama’s consent was taken, she has denied the claim.

