India records 9,283 fresh Covid cases, active caseload lowest in 537 days

PTI
Published Nov 24, 2021, 9:52 am IST
Updated Nov 24, 2021, 11:36 am IST
The death toll climbed to 4,66,584 with 437 fresh fatalities
 A medical worker prepares a syringe with a vaccine against the novel coronavirus COVID-19. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: India added 9,283 new coronavirus infections taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,45,35,763 while the active cases declined to 1,11,481, the lowest in 537 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 4,66,584 with 437 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

 

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 47 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 150 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.32 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.33 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 2,103 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.80 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for last 51 days. The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 0.93 per cent. It has been below two per cent for the last 61 days, according to the ministry.

 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,39,57,698 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.35 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 118.44 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 437 new fatalities include 370 from Kerala and 19 from Maharashtra.

Of the 370 deaths, 57 were reported over the last few days and 313 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, a state govt release said on Tuesday.

A total of 4,66,584 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,40,766 from Maharashtra, 38,182 from Karnataka, 38,045 from Kerala, 36,401 from Tamil Nadu, 25,095 from Delhi, 22,909 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,407 from West Bengal.

 

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

...
