Gautam Gambhir receives death threat from ‘ISIS Kashmir’

ANI
Published Nov 24, 2021, 11:22 am IST
Updated Nov 24, 2021, 11:22 am IST
Police said that an investigation into the alleged death threat is underway
Gautam Gambhir (ANI file image)
  Gautam Gambhir (ANI file image)

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday has approached the Delhi Police alleging that he has received death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir'. The cricketer-turned politician urged the Delhi police to provide adequate security.

As per DCP, Central District, Shweta Chauhan, "Gautam Gambhir has received death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir' through e-mail. Security has been beefed up outside Gambhir's residence."

 

Shweta Chauhan informed that the investigation into the alleged death threat is underway.

Tags: gautam gambhir, death threat, isis kashmir
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


