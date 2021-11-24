Nation Current Affairs 24 Nov 2021 Child adoption row: ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Child adoption row: Congress calls it deliberate 'human trafficking'

PTI
Published Nov 24, 2021, 3:19 pm IST
Updated Nov 24, 2021, 3:19 pm IST
The one-year-old boy was in the foster care of a couple in Andhra Pradesh and was brought back here on Sunday
V D Satheesan alleged that the Chief Minister was using silence as his weapon now-a-days to avoid commenting on controversial issues, especially those involving him. (DC Photo)
 V D Satheesan alleged that the Chief Minister was using silence as his weapon now-a-days to avoid commenting on controversial issues, especially those involving him. (DC Photo)

Child adoption row: Congress calls it deliberate 'human trafficking'

Kollam(Ker), Nov 24 (PTI): The opposition Congress in Kerala on Wednesday accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of "conspiring" to facilitate the "trafficking" of the child of former SFI leader Anupama Chandran to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh in the name of adoption, without her consent.

 

Attacking the CPI(M)-led government and the party leadership over the issue, the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, V D Satheesan alleged that the Chief Minister was using silence as his weapon now-a-days to avoid commenting on controversial issues, especially those involving him.

His statement came a day after a DNA test report confirmed that Anupama Chandran and her husband Ajith were biological parents of the baby, whose adoption sparked a row in the southern state.

Despite knowing that the infant's mother was in search of him, the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW), of which the CM is the President, and the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) had put the child up for adoption and shifted him to another state, he alleged.

 

"The shifting of the child to Andhra Pradesh was a conspiracy with the knowledge of the Chief Minister, his cabinet colleagues, the CPI(M) secretary and other leaders. Actually speaking it is a case of deliberate human trafficking," he told reporters here.

Rules and regulations to put a child up for adoption are rigid in the country but, the state agency had violated all procedures from the beginning in the case of Chandran's baby, the leader said.

Listing out various 'flaws' committed by the KSCCW and CWC, the Congress leader also alleged that the agencies had earlier conducted the DNA test of another baby and even mentioned wrong gender in the records to mislead the woman and cover up the issue.

 

The authorities have informed the couple that the DNA test on the baby and the couple conducted at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) have returned positive.

After being informed of the test result, the couple went to the Nirmala Sishu Bhavan here under the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) to see the baby.

The one-year-old boy was in the foster care of a couple in Andhra Pradesh and was brought back here on Sunday.

On November 18, the CWC issued an order directing the KSCCW to bring the child back to Kerala.

A team led by KSCCW officials and comprising an escort of a Special Juvenile Police unit, received the child from the adoptive parents in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday and brought him to Kerala.

 

Anupama Chandran (22) and her partner Ajith have been protesting in front of the KSCCW office at Thycaud here for some days, demanding to get their child back.

The woman's allegation that her child was forcibly taken away from her by her father, a local CPI(M) leader, triggered a political controversy following which the government had ordered a departmental probe into the incident.

Anupama had accused her parents of forcibly taking away her new-born child from her soon after its birth a year ago and alleged that though she had complained about it to the police several times since April, they were reluctant to register a case against her family members.

 

However, the Peroorkkada police here has said a case was registered against six people -- her parents, sister, sister's husband and two of his father's friends -- and that the delay happened as they were awaiting legal opinion.

Last month, a family court stayed the adoption process of the child and directed the police to submit a detailed report on the matter.

...
Tags: child adoption, child kidnapping, human trafficking, v d satheesan
Location: India, Kerala


Latest From Nation

People wade through a flooded street in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore. (Photo: AP/File)

Andhra Pradesh seeks Rs 1,000 crore interim grant for flood relief

A BMC health worker conducts thermal screening of outstation passengers for COVID-19 testing at Dadar Railway Station in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI/File)

Centre writes to 13 states, expresses concerns over declining Covid testing rates

The police have arrested her husband Muhammad Suhail, her father-in-law Yusuf and her mother-in-law Rukhiya. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Kerala law student suicide: Police arrests husband, in-laws over dowry harassment

The programmes would be held from November 26 to December 10. (Photo: PTI)

TSHRC to hold human rights awareness programmes from November 26



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

BCCI's 'halal' meat recommendation for Indian cricketers raises eyebrows

A former India cricketer said exclusion of beef and pork items is not surprising though it was never documented before. (AFP)
 

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif prep up for the Big Day

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
 

Delta AY.4.2 COVID variant less likely to show any symptoms: UK study

The data show that only 33 per cent of those with the mutation had these classic symptoms, compared to 46 per cent of those with Delta. (PTI Photo)
 

DC Cares | Hyderabad: Reckless parking compounds city’s traffic woes

Cars parked in two lines at Abids on Wednesday. (Photo: DC/R.Pavan)
 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

As air quality improves, Delhi schools, edu institutions to reopen from November 29

The air pollution level in the National Capital Region (NCR) fluctuated between

Rely upon statistical based model of wind pattern to curb Delhi air pollution: SC

The Apex Court also asked them to continue the measures for controlling air pollution for the next two to three days. (AFP)

Cabinet approves Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021: Sources

A farmer reacts after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws, at Singhu Border in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Noida International Airport on Nov 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

India has potential to soar to No. 1 slot in air travel by next decade: Scindia

Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia (R) and SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh during inside Boeing 737 MAX as the plane return to the service, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (PTI/Kamal Kishore)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->