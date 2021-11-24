Nation Current Affairs 24 Nov 2021 500 farmers to reach ...
Nation, Current Affairs

500 farmers to reach Delhi on 30 tractors on Nov 29, says Rakesh Tikait

ANI
Published Nov 24, 2021, 1:12 pm IST
Updated Nov 24, 2021, 1:15 pm IST
The details will be provided after a meeting on November 26, which will be marked as the first anniversary of our protest, Tikait said
Rakesh Tikait (PTI)
New Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday said that as many as 500 farmers will reach Delhi on 30 tractors on November 29.

He further stated that other details regarding the same will be disclosed after a meeting scheduled to take place on November 26, which marks the first anniversary of the farmers' protest against the three farm laws, the repeal of which was recently announced by the Centre earlier this month.

 

Speaking to ANI, Tikait said, "On November 29, 500 farmers will go to Delhi on 30 tractors. The details will be provided after a meeting on November 26, which will be marked as the first anniversary of our protest."

He further said, "We will withdraw our protest and will go home after the government accepts our demand for law on Minimum Support Price (MSP). We don't have the intention to stay put at Delhi border till January 26. If the government accepts our demand on MSP and compensation for 750 farmers who died during the protest, then we will go back home."

 

Regarding election campaigning against the BJP, the farmer leader said, "Campaigning in the election against BJP will be decided only after the Model Code of Conduct is in place. Now, the government is working, let them do it."

Tags: rakesh tikait, farmers, farmers protest
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


